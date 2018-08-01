Texas de Brazil Opens Third Alabama Location Tonight In Mobile At The Shoppes At Bel Air

"We are incredibly pleased by our continued growth in the Alabama market and are excited to introduce the churrasco dining experience to Mobile locals and visitors alike," says Salim Asrawi, Chief Operating Officer of Texas de Brazil. "This opening on the Gulf Coast arrives just one month before Texas de Brazil's 20-year anniversary and we are thrilled to join this community as we expand our family of restaurants," he adds.

The Brazilian-American steakhouse is a unique dining venue that is perfect for any guests seeking original Brazilian churrasco, where all meats are grilled to perfection over natural wood charcoal – a gaucho tradition passed down through generations.

Visitors to the new restaurant can expect to be treated to unparalleled service as well as authentic cuisine. To begin dinner, guests start with a trip to the always-fresh salad area which includes a variety of gourmet artisan breads, imported cheeses, fresh buffalo mozzarella, steamed asparagus with marmalade sauce, Brazilian hearts of palm, shrimp salad, sushi, sautéed mushrooms, feijoada (black beans), jasmine rice, Moqueca and much more.

Servers stand ready to begin carving the delicious grilled meats tableside when guests flip a two-sided disc at each seat from red to green. This indicates that a guest is ready to begin enjoying the variety of churrasco grilled meats including Brazilian picanha (sirloin), lamb chops, filet mignon, leg of lamb, Parmesan-crusted pork loin, bacon wrapped chicken breast and more. When a break is needed in the unending flow of mouthwatering meats, guests simply turn their disc back to red. This unique style of dining helps guests fit Texas de Brazil into any timeframe – from leisurely meals with friends and family or efficient visits with business associates.

A private dining venue for up to 30 guests offers a special place for small gatherings, while the remarkable wine collection complements any occasion with varietals from acclaimed California and South America vineyards to Texas de Brazil's exclusive private label selection bottled in Chile. The lounge offers craft cocktails including the traditional Brazilian Caipirinha in a variety of flavors and a full selection of specialty cocktails, beer and soft drinks including the Brazilian Guarana.

Sweet treats include classic desserts such as pecan pie, carrot cake, and key lime pie while more exotic options offer the Brazilian flan, deliciously rich Brazilian papaya cream and Brazilian Cheesecake.

Adult dinner costs: $40.99 regular dinner, $24.99 salad area only. When purchased with a full-price meal children 2 years and under dine complimentary, 3-5 years cost $5 and 6-12 years save 50 percent on regular dinner or salad area-only pricing. Prices do not include alcohol, featured items, desserts, beverages or applicable taxes.

Lunch service will soon be added but now the restaurant is open for dinner Mon.-Thurs. 5-9:30 p.m., Fri. 5-10 p.m., Sat. 4-10 p.m., and Sun. 4-9 p.m. Happy Hour is featured Mon.-Fri. 4:30 – 6 p.m. and features a special bar menu plus drink specials including $3 domestic beer, $5 house wine and house cocktails, and $7 martinis.

Texas de Brazil is located at The Shoppes at Bel Air, 3201 Airport Blvd., Ste. 3B near the crossroads of Bel Air Blvd. and Airport Blvd. in Mobile, AL.

For reservations, call 251-444-0777 or visit www.texasdebrazil.com.

About Texas de Brazil



Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is now the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse in the world, with restaurants in 20 states and seven countries. Stay connected. Follow @texasdebrazil on Instagram and Twitter, and Texas de Brazil on Facebook. For information, visit http://www.texasdebrazil.com.

SOURCE Texas de Brazil

Related Links

http://www.texasdebrazil.com

