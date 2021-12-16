Texas de Brazil Palm Beach Gardens is Opening Tonight in New Location on PGA Boulevard

"We are thrilled to be joining the Midtown community and sharing our unique concept with those who live in and visit the surrounding area," said Salim Asrawi, president of Texas de Brazil. "We've been fortunate in having the opportunity to bring our Brazilian churrasco experience to Florida residents for nearly 18 years, and we look forward to continuing this tradition with guests at this new Palm Beach Gardens property."

The restaurant presents a bright and energetic interior with soaring ceilings, deep red walls and rustic, yet elegant light fixtures. The dining room features an open-view grill where guests can watch the gauchos hard at work cutting, skewering and cooking the popular flame-grilled meat varieties. The space also has a luxurious bar with ample seating, an enclosed wine cellar, a private dining room that can accommodate 24 guests and a covered patio.

The concept at Texas de Brazil is unique in that it provides a continuous dining experience, meaning guests pay one price and can indulge in endless servings of expertly prepared meat and chef-crafted salads, roasted vegetables and hot side dishes. The meat selection includes various cuts of beef, lamb, pork, chicken and sausage – including filet mignon, leg of lamb, chicken breast wrapped in bacon, and the house specialty, the picanha (the top part of the top sirloin), to name a few.

Every Texas de Brazil restaurant uses the time-honored method of grilling meat over charcoal, resulting in savory aroma and exceptional flavor. Patrons pace their dining experience with a simple flip of the green or red disk that indicates when they are ready for additional servings and when they need a break.

For more information and hours of operation, please visit TexasdeBrazil.com/locations/palm-beach-gardens/ or call 561.293.7478.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is now the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brand in the world, with restaurants in 21 states and eight countries. Stay connected. Follow @texasdebrazil on Instagram and Twitter, and Texas de Brazil on Facebook. For information, visit https://www.texasdebrazil.com.

