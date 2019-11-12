Texas de Brazil Presents A Quarter-Million Dollar Donation To St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® At 4th Annual Campaign Finale Luncheon

"We are honored to be able to surpass the donations we've previously presented and thank our generous guests throughout the nation for joining us in supporting this important organization," says Salim Asrawi, president and chief operating officer for the family-owned Brazilian steakhouse brand. "St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases and we are proud to support their efforts."

Throughout August, Texas de Brazil partnered with St. Jude in a campaign that allowed guests to donate directly to the cause at the bottom of guest checks. No purchase was required, and for every $5 donated Texas de Brazil provided a $5 bounce-back certificate as incentive and on Mondays, doubled incentives up to $50. Monies raised through Texas de Brazil social media platforms, the finale luncheon sales and silent auction items donated by vendors and hospitality associates, plus Texas de Brazil's $25,000 match boosted by nearly $4500 to allow the restaurant group to donate a quarter-million dollars to support St. Jude in its life-saving mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent when the hospital opened in 1962 to more than 80 percent today, and they won't stop until no child dies from cancer. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is now the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brand in the world, with restaurants in 23 states and eight countries. Stay connected. Follow @texasdebrazil on Instagram and Twitter, and Texas de Brazil on Facebook. For information, visit http://www.texasdebrazil.com .

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Our purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.®

As the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children, treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude is working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90 percent. And we won't stop until no child dies from cancer.

By freely sharing discoveries, every child saved at a St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

