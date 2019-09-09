Texas de Brazil Toasts National Caipirinha Day September 13 with $5 Caipirinhas All Night Long

"We enjoy having the opportunity to toast Brazil's national cocktail, a simple recipe that is quite refreshing and a wonderful complement to our grilled meats such as picanha and flank steak," says Rodrigo Davila, director of wine and spirits for the family-owned Brazilian-American steakhouse brand.

Cachaça is made by distilling freshly pressed sugarcane juice and pre-dates rum by hundreds of years. A classic Brazilian caipirinha is a refreshing blend of lime, simple syrup, and cachaça, and guests can also choose additional flavors including Strawberry, Mango, Coconut and Passion Fruit.

Those dining begin their experience at an enticing 50-item salad area filled with freshly made dishes, both hot and cold including favorites such as chef-made salads, Brazilian hearts of palm, spicy shrimp salad, sushi, sautéed mushrooms, feijoada (black beans) and jasmine rice, Moqueca (coconut fish stew), lobster bisque and much more.

The rodizio-style, or continuous, dining experience also features mouthwatering meats cooked the authentic Brazilian gaucho way --over open flame using natural wood charcoal resulting in deeper, more intense flavor and just the right amount of smokiness. Carved tableside by costumed gauchos (servers), guests can choose from tempting selections such as tender lamb chops, leg of lamb, picanha (sirloin), filet mignon, chicken breasts wrapped in bacon, Brazilian sausages and more. Guests pace the meat service with a simple flip of a two-sided red and green disc; green indicating when additional servings are welcome while red indicates a break is needed. The variety on the menu appeals to everyone at the table, and Texas de Brazil is a steakhouse even vegetarians love.TM

Dinner hours and cocktail specials vary by location. Visit www.texasdebrazil.com for complete details. * Where permitted by law.

ABOUT TEXAS DE BRAZIL

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is now the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brand in the world, with restaurants in 23 states and seven countries. Stay connected. Follow @texasdebrazil on Instagram and Twitter, and Texas de Brazil on Facebook. For information, visit http://www.texasdebrazil.com .

