Texas Education Agency Names Curriculum Associates' i-Ready® Assessment as an Approved Grade 7 Reading Instrument

Districts and open-enrollment charter schools can use the program starting in the 2023–2024 school year to assess students who did not demonstrate reading proficiency on the Grade 6 STAAR® Reading assessment

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Education Agency (TEA) recently named Curriculum Associates' i-Ready Assessment to its Commissioner's List of Approved Grade 7 Reading Instruments. Starting this coming school year, districts and open-enrollment charter schools can now use the online program to assess all students whose performance on the Grade 6 STAAR Reading assessment did not demonstrate reading proficiency. Results from the reading assessments will help inform additional reading instruction and intervention for students.

"To increase literacy achievement throughout the state, it is essential that Texas educators have actionable data to help students, especially those who may need extra supports," said Claudia Salinas, vice president of English Learning at Curriculum Associates. "With the recent approval by the TEA, teachers can now use i-Ready to quickly and efficiently collect—and utilize—important student data. This will help teachers personalize their instruction to support reading success while saving them time."

TEA conducted a comprehensive review of submitted assessments. To receive approval, assessments must be based on current, published scientific research in reading, be age and grade-level appropriate, valid, and reliable, identify specific skill difficulties in word analysis, fluency, and comprehension, and assist the teacher in making individualized instructional decisions based on the assessment results.

In accordance with the Texas Education Code, all approved assessments—including i-Ready—can be used during the 2023–2024 school year through the 2026–2027 school year.

More about i-Ready

i-Ready makes the promise of differentiated instruction a practical reality for Grades K–12 teachers and students. It combines powerful assessments and rich insights with effective and engaging instruction in Reading and Mathematics to address students' individual needs.

The program's Diagnostic provides educators with actionable criterion-referenced and normative data to deliver impactful, equitable learning experiences. Teachers administer the Diagnostic at the beginning of the school year to chart a course for teacher-led instruction, set an i-Ready Personalized Instruction path individualized for each student, and identify students' differentiated growth goals for the year. A midyear and end-of-year Diagnostic help students and teachers measure growth and have data chats. Teacher-led and personalized instruction continue throughout the year to help students address their learning gaps and access grade-level learning.

All i-Ready district partners have ongoing access to Curriculum Associates' award-winning customer service. This includes dedicated support via the company's Customer Service team, professional learning experts, partner success managers, educational sales consultants, and Technical Support team, as well as access to the free customer service portal.

Today, the i-Ready program serves more than 11.5 million students and approximately one-third of all Grades K–8 students in the United States.

To learn more about i-Ready, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Products/i-Ready/Texas-Reading-Achievement.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

STAAR® is a federally registered trademark owned by the Texas Education Agency and is used pursuant to license.

Contact: Kati Elliott Charlotte Fixler KEH Communications Curriculum Associates (410) 975-9638 (978) 901-6066 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Curriculum Associates, LLC