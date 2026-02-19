Texas Realtors Announces 2025 Realtor of the Year

Sarah Norman honored at 2026 Winter Meeting for state leaders

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Norman of the Bryan-College Station Regional Association of Realtors was named the 2025 Texas Realtor of the Year at the Texas Realtors Winter Meeting. Norman began her real estate career in 1977 and has made lasting positive impacts on the Realtor organization, the real estate industry, and the Bryan-College Station community through decades of service, leadership, and mentorship.

2025 Texas Realtor of the Year, Sarah Norman

"Each year, the Texas Realtor of the Year award recognizes an individual who exemplifies integrity, dedication, and service to the profession and the public," said Jennifer Wauhob, 2026 Chairman of Texas Realtors. "Sarah embodies those values every day, and her leadership, willingness to mentor others, and lifelong commitment to doing what is right have strengthened Realtors across Texas and made a meaningful difference in her community."

After working at Texas A&M University, Norman chose to pursue a career in real estate, feeling a call to a profession where initiative and effort could directly shape outcomes. She began working for Bonnie Hoggard, where she spent five years learning the business before opening her own office, launching a career that has now spanned more than four decades.

Norman's experience and leadership have been instrumental at every level of the Realtor organization. Over the years, she has served on numerous committees at the local, state, and national levels, including National Association of Realtors committees focused on professional standards and public policy. She is a former federal political coordinator and a proud member of the Texas Realtors Board of Directors. Norman was inducted into the RPAC Hall of Fame in 2023.

With this award, Norman adds to an already distinguished list of accomplishments. She is a former chairman of her local association, has been named Bryan-College Station Realtor of the Year twice, received the Spirit of TREPAC Award, and was honored with the Texas Realtors Distinguished Service Award in 2007. For more than 20 years, she has attended nearly every state and national Realtor conference and has taught countless classes across Texas and beyond, helping associations strengthen professional standards, mediation processes, and ombudsman programs.

"The Realtor profession has shaped my life in ways I could never have imagined," said Norman. "Serving others and leaving things better than I found them has always guided my work. I am grateful for the relationships, the opportunities to mentor others, and the chance to give back to a profession that has given me so much."

Norman's service extends well beyond real estate. She has volunteered with the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce, serves on a committee supporting community redevelopment, supported Kemp-Carver Elementary School, and has taught Sunday school for 25 years. A lifelong Bryan resident, Norman is passionate about ensuring the community's continued vitality for future generations. She is married to George Norman, mother to three daughters, and grandmother to six grandchildren.

