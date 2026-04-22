Texas Home Sales Increased Slightly Overall in Q1 of 2026

Half of metros had decreased sales, half increased, according to a Texas Realtors report

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas metros were evenly divided, half with increases and half with decreases in closed sales in the first quarter of this year, according to the 2026 Q1 Texas Quarterly Housing Report released today by Texas Realtors. Statewide, there were 0.7% more homes sold than during the same quarter last year. The largest percentage increases were in Abilene (22.9%) and McAllen (17.5%). The three metros with the most sales (Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio) were each down less than 2% compared with 2025.

Q1 2026 Texas active listings, median price, and closed sales.

The median home price declined 0.8% statewide, but prices increased in nearly half of metros

For the first time in more than a decade, the statewide Q1 median home price ($328,000) was lower than in the same quarter the previous year. Three of the four largest metros had price dips of under 3%, while the fourth remained unchanged. Meanwhile 12 of the 26 metros had price increases.

"In the early 2020s, we went from steady price appreciation statewide to something more dramatic. And there was an outsized effect in the largest metros," said Jennifer Wauhob, Chairman of Texas Realtors. "But the changes were never uniform. The real estate market can look very different depending on the city or even the neighborhood you're standing in."

Days on Market and Months of Inventory increased

On average, Texas homes stayed on the market for 80 days, 6 days longer than during the same period last year. In 19 metro areas, the days on market increased, while in 7 metros that measure decreased.

Similarly, 19 metros had increases to months of inventory, while 7 experienced decreases. Statewide, there was approximately 5 months of inventory, an increase of 0.3 months from 2025. Months of inventory measures how long it would take to sell the homes currently on the market at the current pace of sales. Four to five months of inventory generally indicates a market balanced between supply and demand, according to analysts at the Texas Real Estate Research Center.

Active listings were up, but by less than in recent years

Statewide, active listings rose by 7.4% compared to Q1 of last year. The three previous first quarters all had increases of more than 30% compared to the prior year.

"Most places in Texas have more homes for sale than in the recent past, but even that isn't universal," Wauhob said. "It's important for buyers and sellers to consider their goals in the context of what's happening in their micro-market. A Texas Realtor is your best guide to understanding the differences that can make all the difference."

About the 2026 Q1 Texas Quarterly Housing Report

Data for the Texas Quarterly Housing Report is provided by the Data Relevance Project, a partnership among local REALTOR® associations and their MLSs, and Texas REALTORS®, with analysis by the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. The report provides quarterly real estate sales data for Texas and 26 metropolitan statistical areas in the state. Note that statistical comparisons to prior Texas Quarterly Housing Reports may not be valid due to external factors such as MSA boundaries being redrawn by the U.S. Office of Budget and Management.

About Texas REALTORS®

With more than 145,000 members, Texas REALTORS® is a professional membership organization that represents all aspects of real estate in Texas. We are the advocate for REALTORS® and private property rights in Texas.

CONTACT

David Gibbs

Hahn Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE Texas Realtors