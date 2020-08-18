Texas Leads, California Lags in Attitudes Toward Consumers' Home State

PHOENIX, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People living in the Southwest United States do not have generally positive views of their state as places to live and work. This is the conclusion of a new Colling Media Snapshot Survey that utilized the Net Promoter (NPS) Score® method for measuring consumers' overall perception of their state's brand.

Of states in the Southwest (Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and Utah), residents of Texas have the most positive view of their state. On the calculated NPS scale from 100 (highest) to -100 (lowest), residents of Texas have the most positive view of their state with a score of +24. With a score of -14, California residents scored their state the lowest.

The NPS scores for all states in the Southwest:

Texas +24

+24 Nevada +10

+10 Arizona 0

0 Utah 0

0 New Mexico 0

0 Colorado -6

-6 California -13

Even though Texas has the highest score, it is still subpar. According to SurveyMonkey, its global benchmark NPS data of more than 150,000 organizations has an average score of +32.

The NPS system asks a single question in order to determine a reliable portrait of favorability. For Colling Media's Snapshot Survey, we asked 1,500 consumers: On a scale of 0 to 10, how likely are you to recommend your state as a place to live and work? (10 means "extremely likely" and 0 means "not at all likely"). (The survey was conducted July 22-23, 2020.)

The NPS Score is calculated by categorizing all responses into Detractors (those giving a score of 0 to 6), Passives (7-8), and Promoters (9-10), and then subtracting the percentage total of Detractors from the percentage total of Promoters. When promoters outnumber detractors, the result will be an NPS score in the positive range.

"With the nation gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, we're not surprised to see such low scores," says Brian Colling, CEO of Colling Media. "We will conduct this NPS state survey on a regular basis in order to track how attitudes toward a person's home state may change as the pandemic abates and the economy improves. The NPS Score system is a well-accepted, intuitive, and immediate way to understand how consumers feel toward a brand and, in this case, a state."

The original survey results can be found here: Texas Leads, California Lags in Attitudes Toward Consumers' Home State

Net Promoter®, NPS®, NPS Prism®, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. Net Promoter Score℠ and Net Promoter System℠ are service marks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

About Colling Media

Colling Media, based in Phoenix, AZ, is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media buying, paid search, lead generation, content marketing and SEO. More information can be obtained at www.collingmedia.com and by following the company on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/colling-media/), Facebook, (https://www.facebook.com/collingmedia/), and Twitter (https://twitter.com/collingmedia).

Media Contact:

Jordan Walsh

480.889.89444

[email protected]

SOURCE Colling Media

Related Links

http://www.collingmedia.com

