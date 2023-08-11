Texas Market Grows with First Rally House Location in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas fans know and trust Rally House as their go-to sports and merchandise retailer, and the company is pumped to expand on this relationship with a new storefront. Rally House Lubbock Canyon West is now open in Lubbock, TX, at the Canyon West shopping center, about 10 minutes from Texas Tech University. Fans around Lubbock can count on this new Rally House store for quality team gear and local merchandise from the industry's most respected brands.

Rally House is excited to add to its Texas roster, this time bringing its first store to the western side of the state. "We're happy debut a Rally House store in the growing college town of Lubbock," says District Manager Elaina Aquino. "Our store is the perfect match for devoted fans and residents in the area since we stock tons of officially licensed sports apparel and stand-out hometown gear!"

Rally House Lubbock Canyon West carries an expansive selection of Texas Tech gear, along with options for other popular teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns, and more. Patrons will also be pleased to find authentic jerseys, hats, collectibles, and other merchandise from reputable brands such as Adidas, Nike, Mitchell & Ness, and New Era.

Texas is home to lots of businesses, brands, and themes that make the state stand out, and Rally House Lubbock Canyon West reflects this in its impressive offering of local apparel and gifts. This location has unique designs and products inspired by area favorites like Lone Star Beer, Don't Mess with Texas, and Whataburger.  

Customers can count on exceptional customer service and having fun with each visit to Rally House Lubbock Canyon West. Plus, there's an expansive assortment of items available to ship anywhere online at www.rallyhouse.com.

Rally House encourages customers to visit the Rally House Lubbock Canyon West Store Page or follow along on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for the most current company information and store updates.

About Rally House
Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 160+ locations across 17 states.

