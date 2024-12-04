Texas REALTORS® Announces 2025 Chairman Christy Gessler

Gessler will serve as Chairman of the Board alongside other 2025 appointees

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas REALTORS® is pleased to announce that Christy Gessler, of Freedom 512 Real Estate Group in Liberty Hill, has been named its 2025 Chairman of the Board. Gessler will lead the more than 150,000-member organization alongside Chairman-Elect Jennifer Wauhob, Secretary/Treasurer Tony Lloyd, and Immediate Past Chairman Jef Conn.

"As Chairman, I'll be coordinating closely with REALTORS® across the state as we continue to advocate for our priorities, private property rights, and housing affordability for all Texans in 2025," said Gessler. "I'm grateful for the tremendous honor and opportunity to represent Texas REALTORS®, and I look forward to utilizing my knowledge and experience to help the organization achieve its goals on behalf of our members."

A REALTOR® since 2005, Gessler has served fellow REALTORS® and her community dutifully, holding multiple committee positions at the local, state, and national levels in addition to being a former sheriff's deputy for Travis County. She served as president of the Williamson County Association of REALTORS® in 2012 and was the REALTOR® of the Year in 2010. Gessler has served as a member of the National Association of REALTORS® Board of Directors since 2019 and has previously served as a trustee for TREPAC and RPAC.

Gessler is a strong supporter of professional development, personal growth, and mental health, serving on the Women's Council of REALTORS® Austin from 2009-2018, and founding The Dependent Agent podcast in 2020. She continues to share her experience and knowledge on real estate and personal growth through industry speaking engagements and podcasts.

With more than 150,000 members, Texas REALTORS® is a professional membership organization that represents all aspects of real estate in Texas. We are the advocate for REALTORS® and private property rights in Texas.

