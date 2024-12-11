Texas REALTORS® CEO Travis Kessler Announces Retirement

Real estate industry veteran to retire at the end of March 2025; Executive Vice President Mike Barnett named new CEO

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas REALTORS® today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Travis Kessler will retire on March 31, 2025, from the position he has held since 2010. Texas REALTORS® Executive Vice President Mike Barnett will move into the role on April 1, 2025.

Travis Kessler

Kessler led Texas REALTORS® through a period of unprecedented growth, from a membership base of 75,000 to its current roster of 155,000. Under Kessler's leadership, Texas REALTORS® introduced numerous programs to promote professionalism in the industry and advance public policy that supports private property owners in the state.

"It's been an absolute privilege to have served in the leadership for Texas REALTORS® for so many years, and I know the organization is in good hands," said Kessler. "Mike Barnett brings an impressive 18 years of experience and deep knowledge from within Texas REALTORS® to his new role as CEO. His expertise in political and legislative affairs, strategic planning, and financial management uniquely positions him to ensure a seamless transition into this leadership role. Mike's caring personality, coupled with his extensive industry credentials, embodies the core values of our organization."

First joining the real estate industry 48 years ago, Kessler's experience includes serving as the chief executive at two local REALTOR® associations and being named to the Swanepoel Power 200 list of most influential people in the real estate industry for the last nine years.

"Travis Kessler is an exemplary leader who has been a driving force in helping REALTORS® and their clients across Texas achieve success," said Jef Conn, 2024 Chairman of Texas REALTORS®. "It's been an honor to serve with an industry icon like Travis, whose dedication and contributions to the Texas real estate industry have left a tremendous legacy."

As Mike Barnett steps into the CEO position on April 1, he will work with the organization's dedicated volunteer leaders to continue the association's successful path and elevate the voice of REALTORS® across Texas.

"Mike is poised to lead Texas REALTORS® to build on our legacy of excellence and drive innovation for the future," Kessler continued. "Under his leadership, this exemplary organization will continue to set the standard for REALTOR® associations nationwide. Mike's vision, dedication, and proven leadership will undoubtedly benefit REALTORS® across Texas, helping them navigate challenges and seize opportunities in an ever-evolving industry."

Barnett currently serves as the Executive Vice President for Texas REALTORS®, a position he has held for 12 years. During that time, he has directed financial operations, managed the strategic planning process, and facilitated leadership development among local associations. He previously served as Director of Political Affairs for Texas REALTORS®.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to step into the role of President and CEO of Texas REALTORS®," said Barnett. "My deepest gratitude and respect go to Travis Kessler for his many years of dedicated service to the organization, leading Texas REALTORS® to unparalleled member service and advocacy for the real estate industry. Texas REALTORS® has been a driving force in empowering professionals and protecting property rights. I am excited to build on that legacy and lead this extraordinary organization to even greater achievements."

