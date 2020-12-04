Texas Realtors installs officers; association sets priorities for 2021

"This unprecedented year has presented new challenges, but it has shown that Realtors are more united than ever," said Marvin Jolly, incoming Texas Realtors chairman. "As we look ahead to 2021, there are a lot of uncertainties. What we do know is that Realtors will continue to be the best resource for Texans making real estate decisions within our communities. Texas Realtors will also continue to work together to advocate for property rights. I am honored to be part of our 2021 Leadership Team and Executive Board serving the Realtor organization and all Texas property owners."

Marvin Jolly has been meeting the real estate needs of people in North Texas since 2000. As Texas Realtors chairman, he will serve as the top officer of the association's Leadership Team. Jolly has served on the National Association of Realtors (NAR) Board of Directors and currently serves on the NAR RPAC Trustees Federal Disbursements Committee. He was president of the Collin County Association of Realtors in 2014 and was named Realtor of the Year by the association in 2005. Jolly founded LocationDFW, which operates under the umbrella of Keller Williams Realty. He is also active in community events, charities and organizations. In addition, Jolly is a trainer, consultant and business coach.

A Realtor for 19 years, Russell Berry is the 2021 chairman-elect of Texas Realtors and is a Team Leader of the N-House team with Coldwell Banker Realty – Dallas, Park Cities office. On the national level, Berry has served on NAR's Realtor Political Action Committee Participation Council and is a graduate of NAR's Leadership Academy. He served as president of the MetroTex Association of Realtors in 2016 and is an active volunteer with Dwell with Dignity and Easter Seals.

Marcus Phipps is the 2021 secretary/treasurer of Texas Realtors. In this position, he oversees the association's Budget & Finance Committee and budgeting process. Since beginning his career in 1996, Marcus has held roles at the local, state and national level of the Realtor association and is currently the broker/owner of Harlingen Homes. He has chaired the state's political involvement committee, has served as president for the Harlingen Association of Realtors and is currently on NAR's Board of Directors and RPAC Participation Council.

Immediate past Chairman, Cindi Bulla is broker/owner of Realty Central in Amarillo. Bulla has represented Texas Realtors as an NAR director since 2013 and currently serves as chairman of the State and Local Issues Mobilization Committee. Bulla served as chairman of the Amarillo Association of Realtors in 2012 and was named Amarillo Realtor of the Year in 2013. Bulla has volunteered for the Amarillo Little Theater for 30 years and is a past chair of the Amarillo chapter of the American Red Cross.

With more than 140,000 members, Texas REALTORS® is a professional membership organization that represents all aspects of real estate in Texas.

