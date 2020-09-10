Texas Realtors Young Professionals Network names 2020 "Realtors to Watch" award winners

" These young Realtors are truly ones to watch, and we're proud to acknowledge their deep involvements within the community and the Texas Realtor family," said Cindi Bulla, 2020 Chairman of Texas Realtors. "Their hard work and dedication to the profession is inspiring and a great example to all young Realtors across Texas."

In addition to distinguished service in the real estate industry, the honorees are actively involved within the Realtor association at the local, state and national levels, including positions on committees, advisory groups, and boards. The award winners also are deeply involved with nonprofit and community organizations.

The award recipients are:

Ashley Gentry of RedBranch Realty in Plano

of RedBranch Realty in Kylee Garza of NextHome Realty Solutions in College Station

of NextHome Realty Solutions in Nick Kline of Keller Williams Realty in Plano

of Keller Williams Realty in Nicole Lopez of True Houston Real Estate in Houston

of True Houston Real Estate in Roman Novian of Coldwell Banker Apex, Realtors in Waco

of Coldwell Banker Apex, Realtors in Samantha Plomer of Houston , Compass Real Estate in Houston

of , Compass Real Estate in Virginia Ann Prazak of ERA Raffaelli, Realtors in Texarkana

For more information about the "Realtors to Watch Award" and the 2020 honorees, please visit www.texasrealestate.com/about-us/awards/realtors-to-watch-award.

About Texas REALTORS®

With more than 135,000 members, Texas REALTORS® is a professional membership organization that represents all aspects of real estate in Texas. In 2020, Texas REALTORS® is celebrating a century of shaping Texas by being the advocate for private property rights, maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, and providing its members with the tools to achieve success. Visit texasrealestate.com to learn more.

The Young Professionals Network

The Young Professionals Network is a dynamic entry point for real estate professionals striving to become more successful in their careers and gain leadership experience. YPN's growth has been driven by REALTORS®. YPN has evolved from a magazine offshoot to a determined, passionate, savvy group of members who use social media effectively and transparently and who are committed to strengthening the REALTOR® brand.

