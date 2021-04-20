Texas Roundup! Beacon Pointe Acquires Another RIA in the Lonestar State - D.R. Saur Financial

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Pointe Advisors ("Beacon Pointe") acquires its second Dallas based firm this month, adding $230M D.R. Saur Financial ("D.R. Saur") to its expanding DFW metroplex footprint.

Matt Cooper, President of Beacon Pointe Advisors shares, "Beacon Pointe is focused on building scale in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. The transaction with D.R. Saur is another step toward that goal. Dan and Lisa Saur are two of the nicest people you could ever meet, and we are thrilled to have them become a part of our hub office in Plano."

D.R. Saur Financial joins Beacon Pointe as a tuck-in to one of Beacon Pointe's previous RIA acquisitions, integrating into Beacon Pointe's growing Plano, TX office led by Managing Directors Eric Witte, CFP® and Bo Ward, CFP®.

"As a co-founder of an RIA that joined Beacon Pointe back in 2016, we have firsthand experience of the integration and partnership process. We're very excited to bring the D.R. Saur team into the fold and know that they will benefit greatly from joining a firm, primed for growth, that keeps clients first," shares Eric Witte.

Founding D.R. Saur Financial almost 28 years ago, Dan and Lisa Saur have built a sound business with a thriving work culture, being named a top five DFW Best Places to Work firm in 2015 by the Dallas Business Journal. D.R. Saur has focused on serving the niche clientele of medical doctors, dentists, pre-retirees, business owners, high net worth individuals and families. With their clients' best interests in mind, Dan and Lisa Saur, principals of D.R. Saur Financial, looked to merge with a larger firm like Beacon Pointe to have additional scale in technology, investments and service that would enable their advisors to focus more exclusively on serving clients—the thing they love to do the most.

"We believe Beacon Pointe to be a great cultural and investment fit for our existing clients and team members. Beacon Pointe shares our 'client first' commitment and creates a positive work environment for our team," shares Dan Saur, President and Financial Advisor. "I am really thrilled with the prospect of serving as my clients' advisor and letting others at Beacon Pointe take care of virtually everything else that I used to do as a business owner."

Early on, Dan Saur earned a commercial pilot's certificate and became a Certificated Flight Instructor, but, ultimately, he decided to pursue a career in investments and financial planning. While Dan's career evolution seems like two completely different arenas of expertise, being a pilot and being a financial advisor have much in common – in both roles, an individual sets course and navigates routes with the intention of creating a smooth ride to safely get where it is you want to go – wealth planning is no different. Dan then proceeded to launch D.R. Saur Financial in 1993. In 1995, he married the love of his life, Lisa Buchanan, who joined the firm three years later. They have run the company together for the last twenty-three years. Dan's educational background includes a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Science from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Master of Theology from Dallas Theological Seminary.

Alongside Dan, five additional members will be joining Beacon Pointe including Michael Welch, MBA, CFP®, Haley Richards Rodriques, CFP®, Matthew Wolfe, CFP®, CKA®, Amy Walley and Lindsay Thornhill.

"We are thrilled to welcome the D.R. Saur team into our Beacon Pointe family," says Chief Practice Officer, Commie Stevens, JD. "It was evident from our first meeting with Dan and Lisa that we shared a belief in putting clients first and the understanding of the time it takes to do so. With operational functions off their plates, we are excited to see this accomplished team get to focus solely on helping clients use their wealth to do more of what matters most to them, from securing their lifestyle to making a difference in the lives of friends, family and their communities."

The D.R. Saur Financial transaction closed on April 16th and is the sixth RIA acquisition completed by Beacon Pointe in the last six months. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. D.R. Saur Financial was represented by DeVoe & Company, a leading consulting firm and investment bank to RIAs.

"The transaction will allow D.R. Saur's team to benefit from Beacon Pointe's comprehensive platform, providing their clients with a broader set of capabilities and enabling the team to be more efficient and effective," said David DeVoe, Founder and CEO, DeVoe & Company.

Representatives of Beacon Pointe, D.R. Saur and DeVoe & Company are available for interviews upon request.

About Beacon Pointe:

Beacon Pointe Advisors is a multi-billion-dollar registered investment adviser headquartered in Newport Beach, California, with offices and clients located nationally. Clients have long relied on Beacon Pointe's professional advisors to help determine investment goals, establish asset allocation guidelines, screen investment managers for selection, evaluate fund performance, and develop strategic financial plans through our proprietary allWEALTH® approach. Our advisors' extensive expertise and strong commitment to our clients can be seen through numerous awards, including being recognized by Bloomberg, Forbes, Financial Advisor Magazine, CNBC, Barron's and more. For more information on Beacon Pointe's wealth advisory services, please visit: www.beaconpointe.com.

