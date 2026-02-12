Texas Secretary of State Encourages Voters to Use Official Information to Vote with Confidence ahead of the March 3 Primary Election

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With early voting for the March 3 Texas primary election beginning Tuesday, February 17, Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson encourages voters to review official election information in advance so they can arrive at the polls prepared and confident.

Election officials say understanding how the primary process works and relying on official information can help ensure a smooth voting experience.

With early voting for the March 3 Texas primary election beginning Tuesday, February 17, Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson encourages voters to review official election information in advance so they can arrive at the polls prepared and confident. Speed Speed

"With millions of Texans registered to vote, our goal is to make sure every voter who wants to participate feels confident in the process," Secretary Nelson said. "Taking a few minutes to review official election information ahead of time helps voters know exactly what to expect."

In Texas primary elections, voters do not register with a political party in advance. When voters arrive at a polling location during the primary election, they will be asked in which party's primary they wish to vote. Election officials say knowing this choice before arriving can help keep lines moving and reduce confusion at the polls.

Early in-person voting runs from February 17 through February 27. During early voting, Texans may cast a ballot at any polling location in their county of registration. Because early voting hours and polling locations can vary, officials recommend checking details when preparing to head to the polls.

Texas continues to grow, and new residents may be moving from other states where election rules differ. Secretary Nelson said checking official sources is the best way for voters, especially those new to Texas, to feel prepared.

"Voting rules can vary from state to state," Nelson said. "Consulting official information helps voters feel confident about what to bring and how the process works in Texas."

Voters are reminded that a photo ID is required when voting in person. A complete list of acceptable IDs, along with information for voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the approved forms, is available through official state and county election resources. Texas law prohibits the use of cell phones or other wireless communication devices inside the voting room, though voters may bring written notes or printed sample ballots for reference.

Secretary Nelson emphasized that voters should rely on trusted, official election sources rather than informal or incomplete information.

"Voters can visit VoteTexas.gov to find early voting hours, polling locations, check their registration status, and review ID requirements," Nelson said. "Official information helps voters cast their ballot with confidence."

For more information about early voting, voting requirements, or key election deadlines, voters are encouraged to visit VoteTexas.gov or call 1-800-252-VOTE for official assistance.

Media Contact: For access to video assets, please contact Alicia Phillips Pierce, Assistant Secretary of State for Communications, at [email protected] or visit this link.

SOURCE Office of the Texas Secretary of State