Texas Southern University Economic Impact Report Using 2023-2024 Data Shows $1.6 Billion Annual Contribution to Regional Economy

HOUSTON, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Southern University today announced it generates $1.6 billion in annual economic impact and supports 15,676 jobs across the institutional service area, reinforcing the University's role as a major driver of economic growth, workforce development, and opportunity throughout the region.

Texas Southern University Sawyer Plaza

The findings, detailed in the University's economic impact report, reflect data from 2023-2024 and include the combined influential spending of the following categories: university operations, students, visitors, construction, research activity, and the long-term contributions of Texas Southern graduates.

Alumni working across the region account for more than 80 percent of the University's total economic impact, contributing $1.3 billion in added income and underscoring the lasting value of a Texas Southern University education.

"For nearly a century, Texas Southern University has served as a gateway to opportunity for students, families, and communities," said President J.W. Crawford III. "This report demonstrates that our impact extends far beyond the classroom. Every graduate, every research breakthrough, and every partnership contributes to a stronger workforce, a more competitive economy, and a talent strong Texas."

The report identifies six primary drivers of economic impact:

Alumni impact, contributing $1.3 billion in added income through workforce participation

Operations spending, generating $174.0 million in regional economic activity

Student spending, contributing $61.6 million through daily living expenses

Research activity, adding $20.7 million in economic value

Visitor spending, contributing $18.7 million from out-of-region visitors

Construction spending, adding $2.0 million in capital project expenditures

Together, these components demonstrate the University's role as both an educational institution and an economic engine, generating immediate economic activity while producing long-term workforce benefits.

The University will enhance data collection to ensure it has a clear and complete picture of the contributions to economic growth in the Texas Southern University service area.

The report also highlights the return on investment of a Texas Southern education. For every dollar invested, students realize $6.90 in higher lifetime earnings. Taxpayers and society benefit through increased tax revenues, reduced impact on public services, and a highly educated and motivated workforce.

These findings align with the University's Ascend 2030 strategic plan, which focuses on student success, workforce alignment, research excellence, and increased institutional impact.

Located in one of the nation's fastest-growing metropolitan regions, Texas Southern prepares graduates for high-demand careers. As the University approaches its centennial in 2027, this report underscores a clear upward trajectory, measurable outcomes, and expanding contributions to Houston, Texas, and the region.

"As Texas Southern prepares to celebrate 100 years of service, the institution remains focused on expanding our impact for the next century," Crawford said. "University success will be measured not merely by the degrees awarded, but by the opportunities created, the communities strengthened, and the lives transformed."

Read the executive summary and fact sheet for more information.

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SOURCE Texas Southern University