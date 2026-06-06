Texas Southern University Expands Elite Flight Training Fleet with New Twin-Engine Aircraft

HOUSTON, June 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The momentum continues for Texas Southern University's aviation program. The program made Houston aviation history again Friday with the delivery of a brand-new twin-engine Diamond DA42.

"We've had some great days at Texas Southern Aviation," said Dr. Terence Fontaine, Executive Director of Aviation. "This may be one of the pinnacle moments of the program. We've had a twin-engine airplane in our fleet, but nothing like this. The other one was a 1980 Seneca II. This one is a 2026 brand-new Diamond DA42 with the latest technology."

Texas Southern University's new Diamond DA42 twin-engine training aircraft

This twin-engine plane will allow our students to earn their multi-engine rating, which is the final significant step before they attain their Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) rating. All pilots must earn their ATP in order to fly for the airlines. The new plane is one of the most advanced multi-engine trainers in the world.

"In the last eight years since I've been at Texas Southern, it's been like finishing a puzzle and there were just a couple of pieces left in that puzzle to make it what I refer to as the best program in the country," Dr. Fontaine said. "There are universities that are rated higher than Texas Southern because they've been around more than 50 years. But I will promise you we've done everything possible to elevate our program. We've dotted every 'I' and crossed every 'T' with what's necessary to become a top 10 university in aviation in the United States. This is one of the final pieces of the puzzle and we're elated."

The delivery of the new plane comes on the heels of several major milestones. The University cut the ribbon on Texas Southern University at the Houston Spaceport in April. The 20,000 square-foot hangar houses our newly acquired fleet of 12 Cirrus SR20 aircraft purchased in 2025. The facility also includes 3,800 square feet of classroom and office space to support expanded on-site instruction, as well as future coursework tied to Texas Southern's developing aerospace engineering program.

The program also entered into its fourth airline pilot pathway affiliation this spring after being named a Collegiate Partner in Delta's Propel Pilot Career Path Program. This expands on ongoing career pathway partnerships with United's Aviate Program, Southwest Airlines' Destination 225°, and Republic Airways Pathway Program.

With these developments, Texas Southern continues to solidify itself as the aviation leader in Texas its pursuit of becoming a top 10 aviation program in the country.

CONTACT:

Office of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

713-313-7371

Photos and video available here.

SOURCE Texas Southern University