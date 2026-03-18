Texas Sports Academy Partner Dynamic Prep School Wins Overtime Elite Basketball Championship

Victory Underscores the Elite Competition and Player Development Emerging from Texas Sports Academy Programs

DALLAS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Prep, a Texas Sports Academy partner school has won the Overtime Elite Championship, marking a major milestone for one of the nation's most competitive high school basketball programs.

Finals Champions

Overtime Elite has quickly become one of the premier competitive leagues for top high school teams, featuring nationally recognized prospects and rigorous professional-style competition.

In partnership with Texas Sports Academy, Dynamic Prep's championship underscores the strength of its player development approach, one that combines specialized basketball training, mental preparation, and a focused academic structure designed to help student-athletes develop excellence both on and off the court.

A Development Model Built for Elite Competition

Led by 18-year NBA veteran, All-Star Jermaine O'Neal, Dynamic Prep was created to give serious student-athletes a collegiate-style environment and structured pathway to develop the skills, discipline, and preparation required to succeed at the next level, without sacrificing high academic standards.

O'Neal personally brings his disciplined, NBA-level approach onto the court each day. Under his leadership, athletes train in a highly structured environment that emphasizes skill development over game volume, focusing on conditioning, growth mindset, decision-making, emotional regulation and leadership.

The program integrates rigorous academics with daily high-level basketball training, ensuring players continue progressing in the classroom while pursuing elite athletic goals.

This dual focus helps student-athletes build the habits and discipline necessary for long-term success in both basketball and in life.

A Milestone for Texas Sports Academy

Dynamic Prep is partnered with Texas Sports Academy to create a school for driven student-athletes committed to excellence in both academics and athletics. The school model combines AI-powered academics with elite sports training.

Texas Sports Academy emphasizes efficient academics paired with structured athletic development, allowing students to train with better energy and focus deeply on both learning and training.

Dynamic Prep athletes follow the Texas Sports Academy academic structure, completing their core academics in a few focused hours before transitioning into intensive basketball training and development.

This model allows athletes to maintain academic momentum while dedicating significant time to skill development, team training, strength and conditioning, and competitive preparation — all within a 5-star facility equipped with a strength lab, recovery resources, and tech-enabled training tools.

The program's success in a highly competitive environment like Overtime Elite reflects the discipline and preparation that this integrated school model is designed to produce.

Rapid Growth and Program Expansion

The success of Dynamic Prep extends beyond the championship team. The middle school program currently enrolls 30 student-athletes and continues to grow rapidly, with the program receiving dozens of new applications each week from families seeking a development-focused academic and athletic environment.

Students in the middle school follow the Texas Sports Academy academic model, completing core academics in two focused hours each morning before transitioning into structured basketball training, weight room sessions, and on-court skill development in the afternoon.

The program's rapid growth reflects increasing demand from families looking for an environment where serious young athletes can pursue elite sports training while maintaining elite academic progress.

Building on that momentum, Dynamic Prep and Texas Sports Academy will expand this fall with the addition of girls basketball and girls volleyball academies, creating new opportunities for female student-athletes to train and study within the same integrated model.

Championship Validation

Winning the Overtime Elite Championship represents an important competitive achievement for Dynamic Prep and a validation of the program's development philosophy.

Competing against some of the most talented high school players in the country requires not only athletic ability but also preparation, structure, and resilience. This title run demonstrates how a disciplined academic and athletic training environment — one built on long-term athletic development, mental preparation, and strong leadership — can help young athletes reach their full potential.

The victory also elevates the national profile of Dynamic Prep and further establishes the Texas Sports Academy network as a destination for student-athletes seeking a development-focused school environment where academics and athletics work together.

Key Details

Dynamic Prep won the Overtime Elite Championship

won the Led by NBA veteran Jermaine O'Neal

Part of the Texas Sports Academy partner network

partner network The development approach emphasizes skill, mental preparation, film review, and whole-athlete care

The program competes against top national high school basketball talent through Overtime Elite

FAQ

What is Dynamic Prep?

Dynamic Prep is a basketball-focused school program that combines elite basketball training with a focused academic model designed to help student-athletes develop the skills, discipline, and preparation needed to compete at the highest levels of the game. Athletes train in a collegiate-style environment with a 5-star facility, structured skills development, film review, and injury prevention protocols.

What is Overtime Elite?

Overtime Elite is one of the premier development leagues for elite high school basketball talent. The league features highly competitive teams, nationally recognized prospects, and a professional-style development environment that prepares players for college and professional basketball.

How does Dynamic Prep fit into Texas Sports Academy?

Dynamic Prep is part of the Texas Sports Academy partner network, a group of specialized academies that combine 2 hours of focused academics each day with elite athletic development in the afternoons. The network supports highly motivated student-athletes pursuing excellence in their sport while maintaining strong academic progress.

What is the Texas Sports Academy academic model?

Students complete their core academics in two focused hours each morning. This structure allows athletes to transition into training by noon — when energy and focus are at their peak — dedicating significant time in the afternoon to skill development, training, and competition.

About Texas Sports Academy

Texas Sports Academy is the elite sports academy of Alpha School, combining leading academics with athletic excellence. With academics finished in just two focused hours each morning, students have all afternoon for pro-level sports training and life skills development.

Media Contact:

Anna Davlantes

Public Relations | Texas Sports Academy

[email protected]

312.488.3472

SOURCE Texas Sports Academy