The Bennett School Wins 2026 NAA Conference Championship in First Season

Houston-based baseball prep academy captures conference title in inaugural year while building a new model for student-athlete development

HOUSTON, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bennett School, an elite baseball prep academy powered by Texas Sports Academy and Alpha School's 2-Hour Learning model, has won the 2026 NAA Conference Championship in just its first year as a program.

The championship victory came on Wednesday, May 13, with an 8-7 win over Pro5 Academy in a milestone moment for the Houston-based school and its student-athletes.

The Bennett School, an elite baseball prep academy powered by Texas Sports Academy and Alpha School’s 2-Hour Learning model, has won the 2026 NAA Conference Championship in just its first year as a program.

Founded to provide ambitious baseball players a different path for development, The Bennett School combines focused academics with structured athletic training to help students grow both on the field and in the classroom.

"Our players' numbers speak for themselves, but the context matters even more," said Gregg Bennett, General Manager and co-founder of The Bennet School. "There's a major difference between producing against a typical high school varsity schedule and producing against elite national competition. Our players faced arguably the toughest schedule in the country, saw high-level pitching almost every game, and still led the nation with 62 home runs as a team. That's why our stands were filled with professional scouts all season. What our players accomplished translates to the next level because it was done against next-level competition."

As a first-year program, the championship reflects the culture, discipline, and commitment established by the school's players and coaching staff from day one. Many students enrolled at The Bennett School are seeking a more intentional environment that prioritizes both academic growth and elite baseball development rather than forcing student-athletes to choose one over the other.

"The families and athletes who chose this path bet on themselves, embracing the challenge of competing against the best in the country while refusing to compromise academically," said Brandi Dowell, co-founder of The Bennett School. "The result was growth, resilience, elite preparation for college, and proof that high-level athletics and elite academics can coexist."

Powered by the Texas Sports Academy network and Alpha School's 2-Hour Learning model, students complete focused academics in the morning before dedicating afternoons to high-level baseball training, skill development, leadership growth, and mentorship. The model is designed to create well-rounded student-athletes prepared for long-term success both in sports and beyond.

The Bennett School's inaugural championship season marks an early milestone for the academy as it continues building a competitive baseball program centered on development, discipline, and academic excellence.

About The Bennett School

The Bennett School is an elite baseball prep academy powered by Texas Sports Academy and Alpha School's 2-Hour Learning model. The school combines focused academics with high-level baseball development to help student-athletes pursue excellence in the classroom, on the field, and in life.

Media Contact:

Anna Davlantes

Texas Sports Academy

312.488.3472

[email protected]

SOURCE Texas Sports Academy