The Bennett School Rises to No. 1 in Texas High School Baseball Rankings After 4–3 Victory

HOUSTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Sports Academy partner The Bennett School, a Houston-based baseball academy, is now ranked the No. 1 high school baseball team in Texas by MaxPreps following a signature victory over IMG Academy that ended the Florida powerhouse academy's 30-game winning streak.

The Bennett School defeated IMG Academy 4–3 in a closely contested matchup this weekend, marking one of the most notable results in the high school baseball season so far. The win pushes Bennett's record to 13–3 and further reinforces the Texas Sports Academy school model as one of the premier approaches to elite academic and athletic development for student athletes.

A Statement Win on the National Stage

The matchup between The Bennett School and IMG Academy drew attention because of IMG's dominant run entering the game. The nationally recognized program had won 30 consecutive games, establishing one of the longest active winning streaks in high school baseball.

Bennett's narrow 4–3 victory demonstrated the team's ability to compete at the highest level of high school baseball competition. For The Bennett School, the victory serves as a defining moment in the program's season and highlights the competitive level the Houston-based academy has reached.

Rising to the Top of Texas Baseball

Shortly after the game, MaxPreps released its latest Texas high school baseball rankings, placing The Bennett School at No. 1 in the state.

The ranking reflects the program's strong season performance, including a 13–3 record and multiple wins against top-level competition. Reaching the top spot in Texas — widely considered one of the most competitive high school baseball states in the country — marks a significant milestone for the young program.

The Bennett School's success is built around a development-focused model designed to prepare athletes for high-level baseball,maintaining athlete longevity and strong academic progress.

Players follow a structured daily schedule that combines focused academics with extensive on-field development, allowing student-athletes to train with purpose while thriving academically.

The Texas Sports Academy Model - Built for Growth

As a partner Texas Sports Academy, The Bennett School blends academic efficiency with structured training sessions, giving players the time and focus needed to refine mechanics, improve game awareness, and develop the discipline required for high-level baseball.

Students at The Bennett School receive a fully-personalized, mastery-based academic curriculum that is delivered through AI, enabling students to crush their academics in just two focused hours each day.

The result is an environment where athletes are encouraged to pursue excellence in baseball while also building the habits and discipline necessary for long-term success.

Momentum for the Season Ahead

With a 13–3 record and the top ranking in Texas, The Bennett School now enters the next phase of the season with strong momentum.

The win over IMG Academy demonstrates the team's ability to compete against nationally recognized programs, while the No. 1 ranking reflects the consistent performance the team has shown throughout the year.

Key Details

The Bennett School is ranked No. 1 in Texas high school baseball by MaxPreps

is ranked No. 1 in Texas high school baseball by MaxPreps Bennett defeated IMG Academy 4–3, ending IMG's 30-game win streak

defeated IMG Academy 4–3, ending IMG's 30-game win streak Current season record: 13–3

Based in Houston, Texas

Part of the Texas Sports Academy network

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is The Bennett School?

A: The Bennett School is a baseball-focused Texas Sports Academy that develops student-athletes through structured baseball training and a rigorous academic schedule that utilizes personalized lesson plans for efficiency and proven outcomes. The program emphasizes disciplined life skills, leadership, and measurable athletic growth while supporting academic and personal development.

2. Where is The Bennett School located?

Houston, Texas.

3. What type of school is The Bennett School?

A baseball-first academic school designed for student-athletes who want to pursue high-level baseball development while reaching academic education. The program combines daily training, coaching, and competition with a streamlined academic model.

4. Is The Bennett School partnered with other organizations?

Yes. The Bennett School is part of the Texas Sports Academy network, a group of specialized academies across Texas that combine focused athletic development with an innovative academic structure designed for student-athletes.

5. What makes The Bennett School different from traditional high schools?

It is intentionally designed around the needs of committed baseball players. It is a real school where students complete their core curriculum through personalized lesson plans. Students follow a schedule that allows them to complete academic work efficiently while dedicating significant time during the school day to structured baseball training, development, and competition.

6. What level of baseball competition does The Bennett School play?

The program competes against high-level high school baseball programs across the United States, including nationally recognized academies and top-ranked teams. The program focuses on preparing players for advanced levels of competition while developing discipline and leadership through sport.

About Texas Sports Academy

Texas Sports Academy is the elite sports academy of Alpha School, combining leading academics with athletic excellence. With academics finished in just two focused hours each morning, students have all afternoon for pro-level sports training and life skills development.

Media Contact:

Anna Davlantes

Texas Sports Academy

[email protected]

312.488.3472

SOURCE Texas Sports Academy