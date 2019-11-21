Texas State Board of Education Approves Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's Into Literature Texas for Grades 9-12

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) today announced that the Texas State Board of Education has approved Into Literature™ Texas for grades 9-12. The program is part of HMH's Into Learning suite, a series of fully integrated core solutions that are based on data-driven and scientifically backed instructional practices to support teachers as they help students build the strategies they need to strengthen reading, writing, and communication skills.

Fully aligned to the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) and English Language Proficiency Standards (ELPS), HMH's Into Literature Texas offers an authentic and systematic approach to literacy, featuring a design that weaves together actionable data analytics, a streamlined approach to formative assessment, ongoing blended professional learning opportunities and current content to encourage critical thinking. With a focus on supporting the essential teacher-student relationship, the program addresses the growing demands teachers face to demonstrate positive outcomes while simultaneously meeting the varied social and emotional needs of their students.

"We have a strong partnership with Texas school districts having worked across the state to implement our Into Reading, ¡Arriba la Lecura!, and Into Literature solutions at the K-8 level this school year, and we are thrilled to expand those partnerships into grades 9-12," said Jim O'Neill, general manager, Core Solutions, HMH. "Into Literature extends HMH's efforts to provide purposeful technology in the classroom that expands the capacity of the teacher and empowers educators to improve learning outcomes for students."

The HMH Into Literature Texas authorship team is made up of recognized experts, esteemed scholars and bilingual authors who ensured the programs met the high expectations of the state's framework. Authors and consultants included past presidents of the National Council of Teachers of English Kylene Beers, Ed.D., and Carol Jago, as well as Dr. Elena Izquierdo, associate professor of dual language education, biliteracy and ELL education at the University of Texas, El Paso.

HMH Into Literature Texas is an English Language Arts and Literature program built to address the needs of today's teachers and equip students with the reading, writing, speaking, listening, and thinking skills required for success in college, work and life. A full range of embedded assessments, reporting, analytics and grade-level measures offer teachers and administrators evaluation of student growth as well as year-long progress against core standards, including seamless integration of writing practice and formative assessment platform Writable.

A comprehensive Texas Teacher's Guide offers fully customizable lessons that speak to unique classroom needs, and the program's integrated online platform streamlines planning, teaching, assessing, and differentiating—all from one interface.

To learn more about Into Literature Texas, please visit: https://www.hmhco.com/programs/into-literature,

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) is a learning company committed to delivering integrated solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction, and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

Media Contact

Meghan Anderson

617-351-5163

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

meghan.anderson@hmhco.com

SOURCE Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Related Links

http://www.hmhco.com

