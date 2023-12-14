Texas State Board of Education Approves Savvas Learning Company's Full Line of Texas Experience Science K-12 Learning Solutions

"Designed to inspire scientific discovery and real-world, experiential learning, our Texas Experience Science K-12 solutions use hands-on activities, combined with the exploration of phenomena, to engage and excite students," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "Texas district and school leaders can have confidence that our science instructional materials are of the highest quality, giving educators the resources to encourage students to not only learn about science but to do science."

The company developed its brand-new Texas-specific Experience Science programs to be fully aligned with the state's new science educational standards known as the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, or TEKS.

Prior to the board's recent vote, Savvas Learning Company's entire line of K-12 Texas Experience Science programs had already been determined to meet 100 percent of the state's criteria for "rigorous, high-quality, and evidence-based instructional materials" by the Texas Resource Review (TRR), the state's comprehensive quality review process for instructional materials.

Savvas is the only education solutions provider to have received perfect scores on all criteria for all K-12 science programs evaluated during the TRR process.

Designed to provide students with engaging learning experiences, the full line of high-quality Savvas K-12 science programs includes:

Texas Experience Science Grades K-5 brings science concepts to life with hands-on experiences and connections to literacy that engage students in meaningful learning opportunities.





brings science concepts to life with hands-on experiences and connections to literacy that engage students in meaningful learning opportunities. Texas Experience Science Grades 6-8 focuses on analysis, critical thinking, and designing solutions as students explore real-world topics and everyday phenomena.





focuses on analysis, critical thinking, and designing solutions as students explore real-world topics and everyday phenomena. Texas Experience Chemistry focuses on the student experience with a wide variety of hands-on and virtual labs that encourage students to investigate real, compelling phenomena.





focuses on the student experience with a wide variety of hands-on and virtual labs that encourage students to investigate real, compelling phenomena. Texas Experience Physics is an interactive instructional program that places students center stage as they question, investigate, and make sense of phenomena with learning experiences that connect physics to the real world.





is an interactive instructional program that places students center stage as they question, investigate, and make sense of phenomena with learning experiences that connect physics to the real world. Texas Miller & Levine Experience Biology , from the nation's best-selling high school biology author team, immerses students in biological inquiry where they interact with natural phenomena through project-based and experiential learning opportunities. To make its biology investigations even more engaging and accessible, Savvas has partnered with Beyond Labz to provide innovative virtual simulation technology that gives students an authentic lab experience to explore complex scientific concepts in a dynamic, digital environment.

"Texas Experience Science encourages students to think like scientists and engineers, with real-world applications of scientific processes and suggestions for facilitating discussion," Forsa said. "Texas teachers will be thrilled with these high-quality programs that excel at providing students with evidence-based reasoning, scientific inquiry, and the sense of wonder that propels all learning."

Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries.

