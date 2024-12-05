Texas State Board of Education Approves Savvas Learning Company's Texas myView Literacy Curriculum for Grades K-5

Combining powerful Science of Reading-based instruction with engaging student-centered practice opportunities, Texas myView Literacy is a full-subject (core), evidence-based instructional program for grades K–5 designed to develop strong readers and writers. Savvas developed its Texas-specific myView Literacy, which is also available in Spanish as miVisión Lectura, to support educators and improve student academic outcomes while also aligning with all of the state's educational standards, known as the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) with phonics components included.

Texas myView Literacy was approved as part of the Texas SBOE's inaugural Instructional Materials Review and Approval (IMRA) process, which provided for a rigorous review and public comment period to ensure approved materials align with state standards and meet the needs of Texas students and teachers. As an approved resource for school districts across the state, Texas myView Literacy has been deemed a "high-quality instructional material" (HQIM), enabling school districts to receive additional state funding for its purchase.

"At Savvas, we take great pride in developing the highest quality, most innovative learning solutions. We appreciate that after completing a comprehensive evaluation, Texas education officials recognized myView Literacy as a high-quality instructional material approved for use in Texas classrooms," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "Educators in Texas can have confidence that myView Literacy not only demonstrates both efficacy and a positive impact on student achievement but also provides teachers the training and support they need to successfully implement the curriculum."

Designed by leading literacy scholars and authors and firmly grounded in the Science of Reading , Texas myView Literacy features daily explicit and systematic foundational-skills instruction that follows an easy-to-teach sequence proven to increase reading achievement and close learning gaps. The program covers each of the key concepts for an effective foundational reading program: phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension.

The interactive learning solution, delivered on the award-winning Savvas Realize learning management system, provides a set of connected digital as well as print resources that help educators establish instructional routines, save planning time, and prioritize student achievement. In addition to providing exciting authentic literature, Texas myView Literacy offers a wealth of high-quality resources and features, including:

An Integrated Approach to Reading and Writing, which offers educators a comprehensive system for explicit foundational skills-instruction and meaningful practice activities that help students showcase their learning.





which offers educators a comprehensive system for explicit foundational skills-instruction and meaningful practice activities that help students showcase their learning. A Student-Centered Experience that increases engagement and learning with resources, like knowledge-building videos, games, and multi-sensory activities.





that increases engagement and learning with resources, like knowledge-building videos, games, and multi-sensory activities. Built-in Teacher Training and Support , which provides integrated professional learning, robust planning tools, and differentiated instruction for multilingual learners to give educators what they need to help all students achieve.





, which provides integrated professional learning, robust planning tools, and differentiated instruction for multilingual learners to give educators what they need to help all students achieve. Data-Driven Insights and Progress Monitoring, provided by a suite of dynamic assessment tools, that empower teachers to monitor student growth, identify skills gaps, and transform data into engaging instruction.

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation K-12 learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most innovative portfolio of college and career readiness solutions — all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company . Savvas Learning Company's products are also available for sale in Canada through its subsidiary, Rubicon .

