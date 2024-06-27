Texas State University to Offer Online Undergraduate and Graduate Degree Programs in Partnership with Risepoint

SAN MARCOS, Texas, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas State University (TXST) announced a partnership with Risepoint to expand its online undergraduate and graduate degree program offerings. Risepoint will support Texas State University in offering 19 online programs focused on working adult learners looking to further their education and advance their careers.

As higher education continues to evolve, TXST is committed to embracing accessibility and flexibility in its degree programs. Risepoint, a leading education technology company, will support TXST in bringing its high-quality programs to an online format. This partnership will remove potential barriers non-traditional students face and expand online access to empower more learners to earn their degrees.

These flexible online programs will offer students the ability to earn a degree while balancing other life commitments such as work and family. The following programs will be offered starting in Fall 2024:

Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies

Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication

Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Bachelor of General Studies, Major in Integrated Studies

Bachelor of Public Administration

Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management

Bachelor of Science in Public Health

Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Care

Master of Health Information Management

Master of Healthcare Administration, Executive Track

Master of Long-term Care Administration

Master of Science in Construction Management

Master of Science in Criminal Justice, Executive Concentration

Master of Science in Engineering Management, Concentration in Industrial Management

Master of Science in Engineering Management, Concentration in Manufacturing

Master of Science in Public Health Education and Promotion

Master of Science in Public Health Education and Promotion Concentration in Health Equity

Master of Science in Respiratory Care, Clinical Specialist Concentration

Master of Science Major in Exercise Science, Sport Coaching Concentration

"Texas State is excited to embark on this new chapter to offer online programs to students looking for an alternative to traditional classroom learning," said Dr. Thilla Sivakumaran, vice president of Texas State Global. "This partnership will allow us to expand access to our impactful programs and allow students to earn a degree at their own pace."

Fernando Bleichmar, CEO of Risepoint, noted that Texas State has been offering high-quality education for 125 years and said his company is excited to support bringing online access to the university's trusted degree programs. "We are honored to partner with them and look forward to seeing the impact these workforce-relevant programs have within their communities," he said.

The first cycle of courses begins on August 26, 2024, with an application deadline of August 12, 2024. For more information or to apply for these programs, please visit https://online.txst.edu/.

About Texas State University

Founded in 1899, Texas State University is among the largest universities in Texas with an enrollment of more than 38,000 students on campuses in San Marcos and Round Rock. Texas State's 230,000-plus alumni are a powerful force in serving the economic workforce needs of Texas and throughout the world.

About Risepoint

Risepoint (formerly Academic Partnerships) is an education technology company that provides world-class support and trusted expertise to more than 125 universities and colleges. We primarily work with regional universities, helping them develop and grow their high-ROI, workforce-focused online degree programs in critical areas such as nursing, teaching, business, and public service. Risepoint is dedicated to increasing access to affordable education so that more students, especially working adults, can improve their careers and meet employer and community needs. Learn more at www.risepoint.com .

SOURCE Risepoint