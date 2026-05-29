DALLAS, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Super Kings (TSK) are pleased to announce BONbLOC Technologies USA Inc. as an Official AI Services Partner for the upcoming season. As part of this partnership, BONbLOC will also feature as the Non-Leading Arm sponsor, further strengthening its association with the franchise, as BONbLOC continues to strengthen its cricket properties strategy.

Texas Super Kings Announce BONbLOC Technologies USA Inc. as Official AI Partner and Non-Leading Arm Sponsor

This partnership unites two forward-looking brands focused on performance, innovation, and excellence. The brand will also receive visibility on the players' non-leading arm and across Texas Super Kings digital and stadium platform

KS Viswanathan, Director, Texas Super Kings, said: "We are proud to welcome BONbLOC Technologies USA Inc. as the Official AI Partner of the Texas Super Kings. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation and excellence, and we look forward to building a strong, long-term collaboration that delivers impact both on and off the field."

Speaking on the partnership, Souri Govindarajan, Co-Founder & Global CEO, BONbLOC, said: "Partnership with Texas Super Kings, as an inspiration and a global brand identity, is pivotal as our organization looks to win every opportunity and expand our presence in the global technology market. We are super excited to be the official AI partner for TSK."

The 2026 Major League Cricket (MLC) season is scheduled to run from June 18 to July 18, featuring matches across three venues — Grand Prairie Stadium (Texas), Oakland Coliseum (California), and the newly introduced Fairview Complex (California).

About Texas Super Kings

The Texas Super Kings are one of the six franchises participating in the flagship cricket league in the United States — Major League Cricket (MLC). Since the league's inception, the franchise has established itself as one of its leading teams, consistently delivering strong performances and securing playoff qualification in every season.

About BONbLOC

BONbLOC is a global leader in AI and Blockchain solutions, delivering innovative platforms that enable businesses to achieve operational efficiency, transparency, and scalability. With a strong focus on sustainability and digital transformation, BONbLOC empowers organizations to thrive in the era of intelligent technologies.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2990609/TSK_Official_Sponsor_BONbLOC.jpg

SOURCE Texas Super Kings