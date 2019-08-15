Texas Trial Attorneys Charla Aldous, Brent Walker, Caleb Miller Named to Best Lawyers© 2020

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aldous\ Walker is a different type of firm; one that harmonizes hard-hitting, experienced legal advocacy with personalized and passionate support. That approach has earned the firm and its attorneys widespread acclaim, as well as record results for clients facing complex serious injury claims in the civil justice system. Naturally, its trial lawyers are given credit where credit is due – most recently with their selection to the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Recognition by Best Lawyers is considered one of the legal industry's top honors. Based on a methodology driven by peer review, its selection process evaluates nomination, peer ballot voting, feedback analysis, and editorial team research to determine the most accomplished and acclaimed legal practitioners throughout the world.

Attorneys named to the annual Best Lawyers lists have cultivated the esteem of both colleagues and clients, and records of success which speak to their abilities for helping clients prevail in even the most complex cases.

: It's been a year of considerable achievement for . A member of the invite-only , Aldous earns her 17 consecutive inclusion in , which has awarded her its highest "Lawyer of the Year" distinction in 6 previous years. Among her many awards and multi-million recoveries, Aldous was recently named among D Magazine's 2019 Best Lawyers in , ' 2019 "Lawyer of the Year" in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Lawdragon's 500 Leading Lawyers in America, and Top 100 Lawyers in . Brent R. Walker : Brent Walker has been named to The Best Lawyers in America each year since 2017 in the area of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. A trusted advocate who leverages extensive experience from his work representing individuals and plaintiffs on both sides of the courtroom, Brent has been named to D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas list, Texas Super Lawyers , and the National Trial Lawyers Association's Top 100 Trial Lawyers and Top 40 Under 40 lists.

Aldous \ Walker is a Dallas-based law firm widely respected throughout Texas and the U.S. Comprised of top-rated trial attorneys, the firm has secured noteworthy results in some of the most complex and highly contested civil cases in the country, including a $37M jury verdict against Honda over poorly designed seat belts, and a multi-million sexual assault civil verdict out of Denton County. Driven by a genuine passion for helping people in the need, the firm was recently selected as a finalist for the National Law Journal's 2019 Elite Trial Lawyers. More information can be found at www.aldouslaw.com.

