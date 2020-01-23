Texas was the second most popular state for relocation activity in 2018; Californians moving to Texas increased 36.4%

"For the sixth year in a row, more than half a million people chose Texas as their new home," said Cindi Bulla, 2020 chairman of Texas Realtors. "And why not? In addition to its business-friendly environment with no state income tax and abundance of jobs, land and opportunity, Texas is known for its diverse, friendly spirit and culture."

According to the report, Texas welcomed 563,945 new residents in 2018. This figure is more than the number of out-of-state residents who moved to Texas in 2017 (524,511). The net gain of out-of-state residents in Texas in 2018 increased 78.1% from 57,173 in 2017 to 101,805 residents in 2018.

Among U.S. states, the highest number of new Texans relocated from California (86,164), Florida (37,262), Louisiana (29,108), Oklahoma (24,590) and New York (21,509). The number of people who relocated from California to Texas increased by 36.4% compared to 2017. The Lone Star State also welcomed 201,559 new residents from outside the United States in 2018.

Texas ranked third in the United States for the number of residents moving out of state (462,140) in 2018. The most popular out-of-state relocation destinations for Texans were California (37,810), Oklahoma (31,551), Colorado (26,930), Florida (24,197) and Louisiana (23,588).

At the metropolitan statistical area (MSA) level, Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, New York-Newark-Jersey City and Chicago-Naperville-Elgin produced the highest volume of residents relocating to Texas. The Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington MSA recorded the highest number of incoming residents from out-of-state (200,966), followed by Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land (176,110).

At the county level, Harris County (Houston) led the state with a net gain of 80,572 residents relocating from out of state, but four of the top 10 counties with the highest net gain of out-of-state residents were in North Texas (Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties). Three of the top 10 counties were located in Central Texas (Travis, Williamson and Bell).

Bulla concluded, "We anticipate the Lone Star State will continue to be a popular destination for relocation activity for years to come. We encourage our new neighbors to choose a Texas Realtor to help you assess your needs and navigate our ever-evolving housing market. "

About the 2020 edition of the Texas Relocation Report

The 2020 edition of the Texas Relocation Report is based on data from the 2018 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau as well as the 2019 U-Haul National Migration Trend Report. The report analyzes county relocation data for the 40 largest demographic areas in Texas. Texas REALTORS® distributes insights about the Texas housing market each month, including quarterly market statistics, trends among homebuyers and sellers, international trends, and more. To view the Texas Relocation Report in its entirety, visit TexasRealEstate.com.

About Texas REALTORS®

With more than 125,000 members, Texas REALTORS® is a professional membership organization that represents all aspects of real estate in Texas. In 2020, Texas REALTORS® is celebrating a century of shaping Texas by being the advocate for private property rights, maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, and providing its members with the tools to achieve success. Visit texasrealestate.com to learn more.

