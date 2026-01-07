More Homes in Texas Sold for $1 Million+ Than Ever Before

Availability also increased in 2025, according to a Texas Realtors report.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A record-setting number of Texas homes sold for $1 million or more from November 2024 to October 2025, according to the 2025 Texas Sales of Million-Dollar Homes Report released today by Texas Realtors. The 14,418 homes sold represent a 12% increase over the previous year. The $24.5 billion collective sales value of those homes is also a new record.

More homes were available in the $1 million+ price range in 2025, with 32,793 new listings, compared to 28,325 new listings in the previous year.

Sales of million-dollar homes in Texas

While 4.3% of all homes sold in Texas were $1 million+ homes, those properties made up 17.2% of all residential sales dollar volume in the state, which was an increase from 15.7% the previous year.

"High-end homes continue to be a small but mighty segment of the market," said Jennifer Wauhob, Chairman of Texas Realtors. "Texans remain confident in the value of these properties, whether they are drawn to outstanding amenities, prime locations, or both."

Sales increased at least 10% in the largest metro areas

All four of the largest metros had increases in $1 million+ home sales of at least 10%. The Houston MSA had the largest increase at 18%.

Almost 90% of the $1 million+ homes sold in Texas last year were in one of the four largest metro areas. At 38%, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington had the largest share, with 5,485 homes worth a combined $9.7 billion. Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands was second, with 27%. Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos had the third-highest percentage of $1 million+ sales with 19%, followed by San Antonio-New Braunfels, at 5%. The rest of Texas combined for 11%.

The average price per square foot of $1 million+ homes increased to $423 from $418 last year and was more than double the $188 average price per square foot of all Texas homes.

New statistics: median closing prices, percentage of listing prices they represent

This year's report includes statistics for median closing price and closing price as a percentage of the original listing price.

Across Texas, $1 million+ homes closed for 93% of their original listing price in 2025. The Austin and Dallas MSAs were also at 93%, while in the Houston MSA, such homes closed for 94% of their original listing price and for 90% in the San Antonio MSA.

The median closing price for $1 million+ homes statewide was $1,370,000. Of the largest metro areas, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington had the highest median closing price at $1,421,560. The next highest was Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands at $1,385,000. Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos and San Antonio-New had median closing prices of $1,325,000 and $1,300,709 respectively.

"The million-dollar market is nuanced and highly local," Wauhob said. "Small details can have a big financial impact. And a Texas Realtor brings the expertise, discretion, and market insight clients need to compete, negotiate, and close with confidence."

