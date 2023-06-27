Texas Woman's University Graduates to Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

News provided by

Oracle

27 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

America's first publicly funded women's university taps Oracle to modernize its finance and human resource functions

AUSTIN, Texas, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Woman's University (TWU) has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to unify its finance and HR operations on a single cloud-based platform. With consistent processes and data across all its most important business functions, TWU will be able to increase efficiency and make more informed decisions to better serve both employees and students as it continues to expand.

TWU is the largest and first publicly funded university primarily serving women in the United States. In May of 2021, Texas established TWU as the seventh public university system in the state serving 16,000 students across its campuses in Denton, Dallas, and Houston. As the university expanded and diversified its offerings, it needed to break down silos between campuses to better understand and manage its financials and staffing. After a thorough review, TWU decided to replace its highly customized on-premises solutions with Oracle Fusion Applications.

"As we grow and evolve TWU's locations to better serve our students, consistency and transparency across campuses is critical," said Jason Tomlinson, vice president for finance and administration, Texas Woman's University. "Oracle Fusion Applications will enable us to optimize finance and HR processes with a complete set of integrated applications, so we can use data to continuously improve how we operate, help our students and staff succeed, and position the university for future growth."

With Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), and Oracle Fusion Analytics, TWU will be able to increase productivity, reduce costs, and enhance the employee experience so its staff can focus more time on serving the needs of the institution and its students. Additionally, TWU will leverage Oracle Student, a student centric offering allowing institutions to improve efficiency and drive better student outcomes.

"As higher education organizations adapt to changing student demands, Oracle is well-positioned to help institutions adopt more flexible and responsive business models that provide a competitive edge," said Vivian Wong, group vice president of higher education development, Oracle. "With Oracle Fusion Applications, TWU will be able to centralize finance and HR processes to keep its operations nimble, while Oracle Student will help deliver innovative academic offerings to meet both current and future student needs."

Over 11,000 organizations turn to Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud HCM applications to run their businesses. Oracle Cloud ERP offers a comprehensive set of enterprise finance and operations capabilities, including financials, accounting hub, procurement, project management, enterprise performance managementrisk management, subscription management, and supply chain management & manufacturing. Oracle Cloud HCM delivers market leading capabilities for human resources, talent management, workforce management, payroll, and the award winning employee experience platform, Oracle ME. These self-updating platforms provide customers with the industry's most advanced technologies every 90 days, giving organizations the ability to build, innovate, automate, adapt, and leverage new business opportunities on-demand.

Oracle Consulting will lead the implementation.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle

Also from this source

KLAS Names Oracle Global EMR Market Share Leader for Eighth Straight Year

Next-Generation Oracle Exadata X10M Delivers Extreme Scale and Dramatically Improved Price Performance

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.