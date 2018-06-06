Textbook Distributor Nebraska Book Company Adopts the EPEG Best Practices to Help Stop Counterfeiting

NEW YORK, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cengage, Elsevier, Macmillan Learning, McGraw-Hill Education, and Pearson together with textbook distributors Nebraska Book Company and Nebraska Book Holdings, Inc. ("Nebraska") announced today that Nebraska is adopting the textbook industry's Anti-Counterfeit Best Practices developed by the Educational Publishers Enforcement Group ("EPEG"). Nebraska joins a growing number of leading textbook distributors adopting the Best Practices, which were developed as a mechanism to assist publishers and distributors in the eradication of counterfeit textbooks in the marketplace.
"Nebraska Book Company is committed to adopting the Best Practices set by EPEG," said Jay Amond, CEO, Nebraska Book Company Inc. "It is important to us that we give our customers peace of mind and ensure that they are receiving the authentic product. By working collaboratively with the publishers and our suppliers, together we can stop the distribution of counterfeit textbooks."
"EPEG is pleased to add another textbook distributor to the effort to stop the proliferation of counterfeit textbooks in the marketplace," said Matthew Oppenheim, counsel for EPEG. "The number of distributors adopting the Anti-Counterfeit Best Practices has continued to grow. Nebraska is a welcome addition to the fight against distribution of counterfeit textbooks."
EPEG Best Practices outline practical actions designed to eliminate counterfeit textbooks from the market. The Best Practices include different steps to aid stakeholders in avoiding counterfeit textbooks and are available at www.stopcounterfeitbooks.com.
The Publishers worked cooperatively through EPEG to achieve Nebraska's adoption of the Best Practices.
The Anti-Counterfeit Best Practices and information on how to avoid, identify, and report illegal activity can be found at http://www.stopcounterfeitbooks.com.
About Nebraska Book Company
Nebraska Book Company (NBC) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nebraska Book Holdings, Inc. NBC began in 1915 as an independent college bookstore and has evolved into a key resource and consulting partner to over 2,000 college retailers nationwide. NBC has a variety of companies under their umbrella including PrismRBS, College Store Design and Campus Advisory Services. NBC's main goal is to provide textbook and point-of-sale solutions, which support student success and strengthen higher education retail across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. For more information about NBC, visit http://nebook.com.
About Cengage
Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. As the largest US-based provider of teaching and learning materials for higher education, we offer valuable options at affordable price points. Our industry-leading initiatives include Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind all-access digital subscription service. We embrace innovation to create learning experiences that build confidence and momentum toward the future students want. Headquartered in Boston, Cengage also serves K-12, library and workforce training markets around the world. Visit us at www.cengage.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.
About Elsevier
Elsevier is a global information analytics company that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. For more information, visit www.elsevier.com.
About Macmillan Learning
Macmillan Learning improves lives through learning. Our legacy of excellence in education informs our approach to using user-centered design, learning science, and impact research to develop world-class content and pioneering products that are empathetic, highly effective, and drive improved outcomes. Through deep partnership with the world's best researchers, educators, administrators, and developers, we facilitate teaching and learning opportunities that spark student engagement and improve outcomes. We provide educators with tailored solutions designed to inspire curiosity and measure progress. Our commitment to teaching and discovery upholds our mission to improve lives through learning. To learn more, please visit http://www.macmillanlearning.com or see us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIN or join our Macmillan Community.
About McGraw-Hill Education
McGraw-Hill Education is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that help students, parents, educators and professionals drive results. McGraw-Hill Education has offices across North America, India, China, Europe, the Middle East and South America and makes its learning solutions available in more than 60 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.
About Pearson
Pearson is the world's learning company, with expertise in educational courseware and assessment, and a range of teaching and learning services powered by technology. Our mission is to help people make progress through access to better learning. We believe that learning opens up opportunities, creating fulfilling careers and better lives. For more information, Pearson.com.
