TextbookRush.com Expands Textbook Inventory Selection by 2.5 million Titles in Time for the 2023 School Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TextbookRush.com, located near the campus of The Ohio State University, announces partnership with SuperBookDeals and Alibris.com to add over 2.5 million books for rent and sale. As over 14 million students return to college, TextbookRush.com continues to gain market share against Chegg as both compete to replace Amazon's book rental service which was closed March 31, 2023.

"While Artificial Intelligence (AI) will certainly assist students, people grasp information more effortlessly through visual learning using physical textbooks." says Phil Smyres, CEO of TextbookRush. "The physical book will continue to be central to a student's learning for years to come. These partnerships are part of our ongoing commitment to making college books more affordable for students."

Since its early days as an online source for student textbooks, the Columbus based TextbookRush has established itself as the premiere site to meet the textbook needs of all students. These new partnerships will provide students with more affordable rental and purchase options on higher education titles.

About Alibris.com

Alibris is the premiere online destination for new and used books, as well as rare and out-of-print books. We connect people who love books, music, and movies to the best independent sellers from 45 countries around the world. Our proprietary technology and advanced logistics allow us to offer more than 70 million used, new, and out-of-print books to consumers, libraries, and retailers, which include Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Borders, and Chapters/Indigo. Founded in 1998, Alibris was named a "Fast 50" and a "Technology Fast 500" growth business by Deloitte in 2005. Alibris is a registered trademark.

About TextbookRush.com

TextbookRush.com is a premier online retailer that rents, buys, and sells college textbooks. Customers may rent or buy eBooks as well as TV and movie titles and games. Phil Smyres, the founder, started in the college book business in 1994, opening a textbook store at Ohio State University and adding a second 4 years later. In 2001, he began retailing books online. Amazon contracted with his company to operate Amazon's book trade-in program from 2010 to 2019 and Amazon's book rental program from 2012 to 2023.

Media Contact:

Alison Blankenship

TextbookRush.com

614-643-2181

[email protected]

https://www.TextbookRush.com

SOURCE TextbookRush.com