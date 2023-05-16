TextbookRush.com Steps up as Amazon Stops Providing its Textbook Rental Services; Becomes the Primary Source With Low Prices and Years of Industry Expertise

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stepping up to fill a void now that Amazon is no longer renting college textbooks, TextbookRush.com is quickly becoming the go-to site for students looking to rent books. TextbookRush.com rented books under contract with Amazon under the name Apex Media for 11 years. As one of the first and largest rental providers on Amazon.com, customers can now go straight to the source for all their rental books.

In the business of books for nearly three decades, TextbookRush.com also has over 15 years of experience in the textbook rental sector. Recognized as a superior seller and renter on Amazon, TextbookRush.com warehouses tens of thousands of textbook titles for college students to choose from every semester, replacing the once-valued Amazon rental program.

"Students have trusted Amazon for years. But what they may not realize is that a lot of their faith was placed in Apex Media, a top-ranked textbook renter on Amazon" says CEO Phil Smyres.

Since 2002, TextbookRush.com has built on a nearly 30-year heritage of book buying and selling experience that started at The Ohio State University in 1994 with retail brick-and-mortar stores. Today, TextbookRush.com has grown into a trusted brand used by college students nationwide.

To rent a textbook, customers can visit https://www.textbookrush.com/rent/textbooks/, enter the title, author, or ISBN in the search screen, and click "Search." From there, they can select their preferred shipping and payment options at checkout. All textbook rentals are fulfilled via TextbookRush.com, and those over $35 are also eligible for free shipping. Customers can return all books for free at the end of their rental period with a convenient, prepaid, printable return label.

About TextbookRush.com

TextbookRush.com is a premier online retailer that rents, buys, and sells college textbooks. Customers may rent or buy eBooks as well as TV and movie titles and games. Phil Smyres, the founder, started in the college book business in 1994, opening a textbook store at Ohio State University and adding a second 4 years later. In 2001, he began retailing books online. Amazon contracted with his company to operate Amazon's book trade-in program from 2010 to 2019 and Amazon's book rental program from 2012 to 2023.

