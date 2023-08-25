Textile manufacturing market in Brazil to grow by USD 7.35 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Premiumization through well-positioned brands boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global textile manufacturing market size in Brazil is estimated to grow by USD 7.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.82% during the forecast period. For more insights - Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Textile Manufacturing Market in Brazil 2022-2026
  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession 
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions 
Textile Manufacturing Market In Brazil - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on Application (Fashion, Technical, Household, and Others) and Product (Natural fibers, Polyesters, Nylon, and Others). 

  • The fashion segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the high demand for fashion accessories such as apparel, shoes, innerwear, and clothing materials for men, women, and children drive the market growth through this segment in the coming years. 

Textile Manufacturing Market In Brazil – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
Premiumization through well-positioned brands, such as Gap, H&M, Inditex (ZARA), Kering, and LVMH drives the market growth. The price of premium apparel is quite high compared with non-branded apparel. Also, various premium textile manufacturing companies are expanding in Brazil.

Furthermore, textile manufacturers have started focusing on expanding their presence in the luxury segment to cover the full spectrum of apparel, from top-wear to bottom-wear. Hence, such factors are driving the demand for premium apparel, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the textile manufacturing industry in Brazil during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Textile Manufacturing Market In Brazil report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the textile manufacturing market in Brazil between 2022 and 2026
  • Precise estimation of the size of the textile manufacturing market in Brazil and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the textile manufacturing market across Brazil
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of textile manufacturing market in Brazil vendors

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

