Textile manufacturing market in Brazil to grow by USD 7.35 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Premiumization through well-positioned brands boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global textile manufacturing market size in Brazil is estimated to grow by USD 7.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.82% during the forecast period. For more insights - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Textile Manufacturing Market in Brazil 2022-2026

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Textile Manufacturing Market In Brazil - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Application (Fashion, Technical, Household, and Others) and Product (Natural fibers, Polyesters, Nylon, and Others).

The fashion segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the high demand for fashion accessories such as apparel, shoes, innerwear, and clothing materials for men, women, and children drive the market growth through this segment in the coming years.

Textile Manufacturing Market In Brazil – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Premiumization through well-positioned brands, such as Gap, H&M, Inditex (ZARA), Kering, and LVMH drives the market growth. The price of premium apparel is quite high compared with non-branded apparel. Also, various premium textile manufacturing companies are expanding in Brazil.

Furthermore, textile manufacturers have started focusing on expanding their presence in the luxury segment to cover the full spectrum of apparel, from top-wear to bottom-wear. Hence, such factors are driving the demand for premium apparel, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the textile manufacturing industry in Brazil during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Textile Manufacturing Market In Brazil report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the textile manufacturing market in Brazil between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the textile manufacturing market in Brazil and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the textile manufacturing market across Brazil

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of textile manufacturing market in Brazil vendors

