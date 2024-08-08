Textured Vegetable Protein Market worth $2.3 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

These proteins are hale and versatile ingredients applied in huge quantities in meat alternatives, snacks, cereals, and other food applications. Advanced extrusion techniques and precision fermentation in food technology are used to enhance the texture, taste, and general nutritional value of TVP to make it more palatable for a wider population. Moreover, clean label trends and the development of allergen-free formulations are also fueling product innovation to align with the shifting dietary preferences.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=264440297

North America is already dominating this market, backed by the well-established food processing industry and enhanced interest from consumers in plant-based protein. However, regions like Asia Pacific are fast emerging in importance as growth markets because of rising disposable incomes and increasing urbanization. Overall, the textured vegetable protein market has wide scope to grow since this market goes in line with global trends moving toward sustainable and healthy nutrition.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Textured Vegetable Protein Market"

150 – Tables

90 – Figures

300 – Pages

In the nature segment, organic segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period in the textured vegetable protein market.

This surge in demand can be related to the consumers shifting toward more organic and natural foods that are perceived as healthier and more environmentally friendly. Organic textured vegetable protein contains absolutely no synthetic pesticides, herbicides, or genetically modified organisms, showing the trend developing in relation to food production transparency and sustainability. The organic certifications, moreover, provide consumers with an assurance of the product's conformance to strict organic standards, thereby improving its demand. With enhanced health and environmental awareness across the world, the market for organic textured vegetable protein is likely to grow as customers are becoming more inclined towards high-end health products in foodstuffs.

In the source segment, pea segment to grow at the highest rate in the textured vegetable protein market.

The pea-based textured vegetable protein will grow at the highest rate in the source segment of the textured vegetable protein market. This is because peas contain a high amount of protein and corresponding nutritional value, making them more attractive to health-conscious customers shifting towards plant-based products. Pea protein is more friendly to allergens, gluten-free, and sustainable, hence able to fit into many diets and environmental considerations. The innovation of food processing technology has improved the texture and flavor of pea-based TVPs that increase the use in many foods. As knowledge about the health benefits and sustainability of pea protein surges among consumers, the market share of pea protein is expected to grow manifold in the textured vegetable protein segment.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=264440297

The Europe region holds significant market share in the textured vegetable protein market.

With health, environmental, and ethical concerns, European consumers have been rapidly moving to plant-based diets and are therefore boosting demand for meat alternatives like textured vegetable proteins. The European regulations in terms of promoting sustainability and safety in food add to this momentum. In addition, wide variety in textured vegetable protein products, available across supermarkets, specialty stores, and in food service, also helps toward better market penetration and consumer acceptance.

Key players in this market include ADM (US), Roquette Frères (France), Ingredion (US), DSM (Netherlands), The Scoular Company (US), Beneo (Germany), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), MGP (US), PURIS (US), Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. (China), Gushen Biological Technology Group, Co., Ltd. (China), Axiom Foods, Inc. (US), Foodchem International Corporation (China), and Dacsa Group (Spain).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=264440297

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Plant-based Protein Market by Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea, Canola Oats, Rice & Potato, Beans & Seeds, Fermented Protein), Type (Concentrates, Isolates, Textured), Form (Dry, Liquid), Nature (Conventional, organic), Application - Global Forecast to 2029

Pea Protein Market by Type (Isolates, Concentrates and Textured), Application (Food, Beverages), Form (Dry, Wet), Source (Chickpeas, Yellow Split Peas, Lentils), Processing Method (Dry, Wet) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/textured-vegetable-protein-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/textured-vegetable-protein.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets