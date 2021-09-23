TFG Builds Expert Staff, Enhances Client Services

Chris Cummins, Alexandra Yiannoutsos, and Sarah Hofman-Graham join The Ferguson Group, expanding TFG's client services. Tweet this

The firm's specialized, collaborative approach has helped their clients remain at the forefront of legislative and policy conversations on the Hill and in the federal agencies. The same proactive approach has helped TFG clients secure over $890 million in competitive federal funding for its clients since 2015.

"TFG is preparing for the future, which is why we created new Legislative and Policy Director, Communications Director, and Grants Analyst positions to build out our federal advocacy and grants strategies," said Roger Gwinn, TFG CEO. "Chris, Alex, and Sarah's impressive federal advocacy, communications, and grants skills are critical to not only inform but predict future opportunities for our clients."

Federal Advocacy and Policy Specialist, Chris Cummins, Joins TFG as Legislative and Policy Director

Chris Cummins joins TFG as the firm's first Legislative and Policy Director with seven years of government relations experience at the local, state, and federal levels. During his time in Washington, DC, Chris has represented Florida International University and Georgetown University as a higher education lobbyist facilitating relationships in Congress, federal agencies, and organizations. With Chris at the helm, clients will have unparalleled access to legislative resources and proactive federal advocacy on an array of policy priorities—particularly congressional appropriations.

"I see joining The Ferguson Group as an excellent opportunity to advance local government priorities at the federal level," Chris said. "I look forward to expanding my experience working between Congress, federal agencies, and other organizations and working across diverse portfolios to advance TFG's impressive objectives."

"Chris is a highly sought-after federal affairs professional and we're lucky to have him join our team," said Jennifer Imo, TFG Managing Partner for Client Services. "With a wide breadth of experience and strong advocacy skills, Chris' expertise will further enhance TFG's proactive federal advocacy on behalf of our clients."

Additional Background on Chris

Through analyzing policy and political trends, Chris has found success planning and promoting advocacy strategies for federal research priorities in 6 of the 12 annual federal appropriations bills. These research priority areas include transportation, health disparities, disaster mitigation, environmental resilience, and defense technologies. Chris has coordinated and led meetings with key administration officials, Members of Congress and their staff, and industry leaders, a network he maintains to this day. Chris holds a B.A. in Political Science & International Relations from Florida International University, where he also played football.

Political Communications and Digital Professional, Alexandra Yiannoutsos, Joins TFG as Communications Director

Alexandra Yiannoutsos, a political communications professional with congressional, local government, advocacy, journalism, and private sector experience, joins TFG as the firm's first Communications Director. In this role, Alexandra will assist clients develop advocacy materials, support client outreach campaigns, and lead press and digital operations at the firm. Alexandra has nearly a decade of writing experience, producing a wide range of content. She also boasts extensive digital and graphic design expertise having managed websites and social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for the public and private sectors. Most recently, Alexandra served as the Press and Digital Assistant for the Office of Congressman David Price (D-NC).

"I am thrilled to join The Ferguson Group and for the opportunity to advance local government projects that have a meaningful impact in their communities," Alexandra said. "Having worked with both local and federal government, it's clear that effective communication is necessary for lawmakers to obtain the resources needed to develop critical community programs and successfully deliver services to constituents. TFG has an impressive track record, and I am excited to advance this work as a part of the team."

"Alexandra's role as the firm's first-ever Communications Director will not only improve TFG's online presence, but enhance client engagement with the federal government," said Kristi More, TFG Managing Partner for Strategic Development. "Her extensive background in political communications at both the local and federal levels will benefit our clients immensely in advancing their goals. We look forward to Alexandra providing a new, exceptional service to our clients."

Additional Background on Alexandra

Prior to her work at the House of Representatives, Alexandra was a Communications Associate for AKB Strategies with previous experience as a National Issue Advocacy Intern at BerlinRosen, Congressional Intern at the District Office of Representative Andre Carson (D-IN), and Public Health and Safety Intern at the Indianapolis Mayor's Office. For four years, Alexandra wrote opinion pieces on global policy issues as a Staff Writer and Editor of the McGill International Review. Alexandra is originally from Indiana with roots in Greece and rural Illinois. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Economics from McGill University.

Environmental Policy and Fundraising Expert, Sarah Hofman-Graham, joins TFG as Grants Analyst

Sarah Hofman-Graham is a Grants Analyst at TFG with a focus on identifying and securing funding for public agencies and nonprofit organizations on a wide variety of funding and program operations. Sarah specializes in researching funding opportunities and providing project coordination in the grants writing process. She also brings expertise in burgeoning application evaluation criteria including environmental sustainability, climate change adaptation, and environmental justice.

Prior to joining the team at TFG, Sarah spent five years working in development and institutional fundraising for both international and domestic nonprofits on topics including public health, environmental health, governance, and capacity-building, and human rights.

"The Ferguson Group has an excellent track record of supporting successful grant applications and an exceptional wealth of experience in grant writing," Sarah said. "I am excited to join this effort to help connect public agencies and non-profits with the resources they need to provide exemplary services and pursue community priorities."

"We are very pleased to have Sarah join TFG to increase and amplify the capacity of our expert grants team," said Heidi Schott, TFG Director of Grant Services. "Sarah brings energy and experience to this role that we believe will help our clients achieve their grants funding objectives."

Additional Background on Sarah

Sarah graduated from Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan with degrees in Environmental Studies and Economics. She is currently completing a Master's of Public Administration with a concentration in Environmental Policy at The George Washington University's Trachtenberg School of Public Policy and Public Administration. Sarah serves on the board of the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) Student Chapter at GW, meeting frequently with local government leaders regarding governance structures, initiatives, and planning. She was recently inducted into Pi Alpha Alpha, the national public affairs and administration honors society.

