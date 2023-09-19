TFL Looking for True Chiefs Fans, Winner to be Awarded With Tickets to Dec. 10 Game

News provided by

TFL

19 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TFL, one of the fastest-growing event distribution companies in North America, is searching for passionate Kansas City Chiefs fans across the country.

To enter the "Your Team. Your Seat. Your Story." contest, fans should submit a video answering three questions by Oct. 30.

  1. How did you become a Chiefs fan?
  2. What's unique about being a Chiefs fan?
  3. Describe your favorite memory at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and tell us why it was meaningful to you.

At the conclusion of the submission period, TFL staff will vote for the top three videos they believe have the best story, delivery, passion, reasoning and descriptiveness. The three videos that have the highest number of votes will be posted individually on TFL's social media (@ticketsforless) for a fan vote. The post with the highest engagement across all social media platforms combined will win the grand prize:

  • Two tickets to the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game on Dec. 10
  • Two tickets to TFL's all-inclusive VIP tailgate, which includes food and drink
  • A mini helmet autographed by Patrick Mahomes

The top three winners will all receive $100 TFL gift cards.

To submit your video, click here: https://www.ticketsforless.com/contests/your-team-your-seat-your-story

About TFL

Founded in 2004, TFL is one of the fastest-growing event distribution companies in North America and the leading Midwest ticket marketplace for sports and entertainment. TFL's success is rooted in its ability to provide an easy ticket-buying experience to its customers with no service fees at checkout (www.ticketsforless.com). TFL also offers technology solutions, partners with rightsholders throughout the industry to maximize revenue and is a leader in hospitality, fan travel, VIP corporate ticketing and premium experiences (www.tflgroup.com).

Contact: Abigail Gentrup, [email protected]

SOURCE TFL

Also from this source

TFL Named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

TFL Announces Key Promotions, Hire as Expansion Continues

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.