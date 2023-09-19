TFL Looking for True Chiefs Fans, Winner to be Awarded With Tickets to Dec. 10 Game

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TFL, one of the fastest-growing event distribution companies in North America, is searching for passionate Kansas City Chiefs fans across the country.

To enter the "Your Team. Your Seat. Your Story." contest, fans should submit a video answering three questions by Oct. 30.

How did you become a Chiefs fan? What's unique about being a Chiefs fan? Describe your favorite memory at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and tell us why it was meaningful to you.

At the conclusion of the submission period, TFL staff will vote for the top three videos they believe have the best story, delivery, passion, reasoning and descriptiveness. The three videos that have the highest number of votes will be posted individually on TFL's social media (@ticketsforless) for a fan vote. The post with the highest engagement across all social media platforms combined will win the grand prize:

Two tickets to the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game on Dec. 10

Two tickets to TFL's all-inclusive VIP tailgate, which includes food and drink

A mini helmet autographed by Patrick Mahomes

The top three winners will all receive $100 TFL gift cards.

To submit your video, click here: https://www.ticketsforless.com/contests/your-team-your-seat-your-story

About TFL

Founded in 2004, TFL is one of the fastest-growing event distribution companies in North America and the leading Midwest ticket marketplace for sports and entertainment. TFL's success is rooted in its ability to provide an easy ticket-buying experience to its customers with no service fees at checkout (www.ticketsforless.com). TFL also offers technology solutions, partners with rightsholders throughout the industry to maximize revenue and is a leader in hospitality, fan travel, VIP corporate ticketing and premium experiences ( ).

Contact: Abigail Gentrup, [email protected]

SOURCE TFL