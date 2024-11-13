Transformative partnership gives agency access to best-in-class technology platforms and innovative insurance products while accelerating mission to help all Americans plan for the good days ahead

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with TGA Financials, an independent marketing organization based in The Woodlands, Texas, and led by Jose and Marlene Gaytan. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

TGA Financials and Integrity Partner to Bring Exceptional Service and Expansive Financial Literacy to More Americans

Jose and Marlene Gaytan bring a passion for helping diverse communities — and the Latino community in particular — gain greater financial literacy and independence. Since 2009, the agency has met essential insurance needs in an underserved market through life insurance and annuity products. TGA Financials believes every one of its agents can achieve financial freedom and develop into impactful leaders with the help of supportive mentors and an unshakable work ethic. Leading by example, the Gaytans place a special focus on the unique potential of husband-and-wife business partner teams who are fully aligned in their goals. The agency is also very active in its community, regularly participating in financial literacy events and volunteering with charitable organizations.

"Jose and Marlene bring a compelling spirit of optimism to the way they lead. They see their team's potential and use their aptitude and enthusiasm to develop them into strong, charismatic and service-centered leaders, which aligns perfectly with Integrity's commitment to uplift communities," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Integrity can support TGA Financials' remarkable dedication by providing resources and solutions that streamline the agency's processes and help its agents better protect the life, health and wealth of their clients. Integrity's end-to-end support platform includes transformative technology that will enhance the TGA Financials team's ability to grow their business through impactful client service, while helping team members realize their own American Dream. TGA Financials has so much to offer its agents and the communities they serve, and we're thrilled to welcome them to our Integrity family!"

"Joining Integrity means becoming part of something bigger than ourselves and contributing to a larger, more impactful and inclusive mission," explained Jose Gaytan, Founder of TGA Financials. "I've been fortunate to learn from some exemplary leaders in my career, and I believe in paying it forward by empowering others through mentorship. We're thrilled to now be able to connect with some of the most influential voices in the industry through the Integrity partner network. To access their level of wisdom, experience and knowledge will be game changing for our agency. We're excited to build more leaders together and can't wait to make the most of this incredible opportunity."

"Together, Jose and I have built a thriving business — now we're ready to create a lasting legacy," shared Marlene Gaytan, Founder of TGA Financials. "As an Integrity partner, we are focused on growth through serving more families, and utilizing Integrity's technology, resources and partner network are crucial to meeting our goals. We see limitless opportunities to expand and serve, particularly by supporting husband-and-wife teams and by educating the Latino community about financial security and independence. We're also thrilled to have found a partner that shares our values and is equally committed to giving back to the community. We want to set the standard for success and leadership as an Integrity partner, and we're so excited about what is to come."

The Gaytans can broaden their impact by contributing to Integrity's unrivaled group of industry partners. As the need to better protect consumers' life, health and wealth continues to increase, leaders from many of the country's most influential financial services and insurance companies are coming together to create holistic solutions that benefit all Americans. The Integrity partner network collaborates to identify strategies and mark best practices that help more Americans plan for the good days ahead.

"Jose and Marlene are one of the hardest working couples in the industry, and it's that impressive dedication and commitment that has gotten them to where they are today," said Patrick Bet-David, Founder and CEO of PHP Agency and Managing Partner of Integrity. "They have a passion for helping others succeed, and their focus on lifting others has helped them experience incredible growth themselves. They will now be able to maximize their reach and influence to help other entrepreneurs succeed by utilizing Integrity's platform resources allowing them to expand their mission to serve clients in meaningful ways. As they join Integrity, I know they are going to make the Integrity family proud — I'm beyond honored to call them partners."

Through its Integrity partnership, TGA Financials can leverage the transformative technology and resources designed to fortify and expand its mission to serve. Integrity's powerful proprietary platform includes LifeCENTER, which offers instantaneous quoting and enrollment capabilities. LifeCENTER also helps agents quickly access critical client information and more efficiently manage their business through Ask Integrity™ — a one-of-a-kind, proprietary AI-powered and voice-activated customer service solution. Integrity is proud to offer all its partners strategic leadership direction, real-time data and analytics, and ongoing innovation.

For more information about TGA Financials' partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/TGAFinancials.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About TGA Financials

TGA Financials is a leading insurance and financial services agency based in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 2009 by Jose and Marlene Gaytan, TGA Financials provides life insurance, annuities and retirement solutions to a wide range of consumers, with a specialized focus on serving diverse communities. TGA Financials has a large and fast-growing network of licensed agents in dozens of offices and is dedicated to empowering individuals and families to achieve financial security. For TGA Financials, serving the community is more than business — it's a commitment to build lasting legacies. For more information, visit www.awakentheleader.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC