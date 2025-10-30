TGI Fridays® Accelerates Global Growth with Major Development Agreements in India and Mexico

Iconic Americana Brand Announces Master Franchise Agreements to Open Over 100 New Restaurants as International Momentum Continues to Build

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugarloaf TGIF Management, LLC ("Sugarloaf"), a privately held company and manager of the global TGI Fridays® brand, announced today a master franchise agreement with USR Hospitality (USR) to develop 51 locations across India and a 50-unit development and master franchise agreement with Mid-City Operadora Sapi de CV (MCO-Mexico) to expand throughout Mexico. These landmark partnerships underscore the enduring global appeal of the TGI Fridays® brand and the company's commitment to strategic international expansion.

The India agreement marks a particularly significant milestone for the brand, as TGI Fridays® former President and Chief Operating Officer John Neitzel has joined USR Hospitality to support the brand's expansion across the market.

"We are honored to be the Master Franchisee in India and look forward to working with John to grow the TGI Fridays brand across the country," said Prasoon Mukherjee, Chairman, USR. "John is a proven leader with a deep understanding of the TGI Fridays brand and a strong record of success. His extensive knowledge, combined with our deep experience in the hospitality industry, understanding of what consumers in our markets crave, and real estate development expertise uniquely positions USR to drive unprecedented growth for the brand."

In addition to traditional high-street and mall locations, USR has secured the exclusive right to develop franchised restaurants in airports nationwide, allowing us to bring the Fridays experience to millions of travelers across India. In Mexico, MCO-Mexico brings proven operational expertise and a shared passion for the TGI Fridays® experience. With plans to develop 50 new restaurants, the partnership positions TGI Fridays® to capitalize on strong consumer demand for celebration-driven dining experiences across the country.

"We're excited to expand this great brand across Mexico with a new regional strategy that will bring the Fridays' energy to every corner of the country," said Alvaro Traconis, CEO and Founder of MCO Mexico. "As part of this Master Franchise, we plan to open a flagship Fridays in all 32 state capitals and major cities in Mexico. We also plan to develop restaurant training centers and build partnerships with new suppliers to deliver the good times and extraordinary flavors that characterize the brand to people across the country."

"From India to Mexico, we're seeing the same thing everywhere: people want to celebrate, and TGI Fridays delivers that experience better than anyone," said Phil Broad, President of TGI Fridays® International Franchising. "These agreements represent the kind of partnerships that drive real growth, fueled by experienced operators with local market expertise and the dedication and ambition to build something significant. When operators of this caliber are making investments of this scale, it validates the brand's global staying power and our commitment to long-term growth."

In addition to these development agreements, Sugarloaf announced ownership transitions in the Philippines and Spain that position the brand for continued success in both markets. In the Philippines, The Bistro Americano Group sees new ownership with Tennyson Chen of Bounty Fresh and will continue an existing development agreement for a total of 40+ locations across the country. In Spain, new ownership group Yellowstone Capital, S.L will operate nine units across the market. These transitions reinforce TGI Fridays® commitment to partnering with the right operators who share the brand's vision and have the expertise to drive growth in their respective territories.

