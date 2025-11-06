TGI Fridays® Embraces the Holidays with TGI Elf Days

Seasonal menus, "Festive Fridays," and floor-to-ceiling décor make Fridays®the go-to destination to celebrate this holiday season

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TGI Fridays®, where the world goes to celebrate, is embracing the holidays with TGI Elf Days — a first-of-its-kind, immersive seasonal takeover. From now through January 5, 2026, select locations nationwide will transform into a unique holiday universe, complete with signature elves, interactive experiences, festive menus, and over-the-top décor — delivering the kind of cheer only Fridays can offer.

TGI Elf Days features:

Elf Days at TGI Fridays

Original Elf Universe — Elves have taken over TGI Fridays®. Mischievous elves with distinct personalities and backstories help bring the season to life through new seasonal menu offerings and themed zones, including Candy Cane Corner, Santa's Workshop, Snowball Lounge, and Naughty Elf Bar

— Elves have taken over TGI Fridays . Mischievous elves with distinct personalities and backstories help bring the season to life through new seasonal menu offerings and themed zones, including , and Holiday Transformation — Restaurants are reimagined with twinkling lights, cheerful décor, and visual spectacles that immerse guests in a TGI Fridays ® holiday universe

Festive Fridays — To celebrate the holiday season, TBS has partnered with TGI Fridays® to offer exclusive in-restaurant holiday movie nights, holiday movie-themed trivia events, and themed giveaways every Friday in November and December, with Fridays Rewards® members earning double points

Limited Edition Holiday Menu — Bold seasonal creations including the TBS Christmas Tree-O (Loaded Tots, Boneless Wings, and Sliders), Melting Snowman Sundae, and festive cocktails like the Jolly Pom-a-Rita and Snowball Choco-tini

Elf Bucks Rewards — Limited-time offer providing $5 in Elf Bucks with a $25 purchase or $10 with a $50+ purchase, with up to two redemptions per table, per visit through February 28, 2026

— Limited-time offer providing $5 in Elf Bucks with a $25 purchase or $10 with a $50+ purchase, with up to two redemptions per table, per visit through February 28, 2026 Holiday Toy Drive — Partnership with Toys for Tots at select TGI Fridays® locations, inviting guests to donate new, unwrapped toys to support local children and families in need.

"TGI Fridays® is synonymous with celebration, and the holidays are the ultimate time to lean into that," said Ray Blanchette, Chief Executive Officer at TGI Fridays®. "This season, we didn't just decorate – we went full-tilt Fridays, capturing the color and cheer of the holidays in a way that only we can. TGI Elf Days is our invitation to step into something completely different this season — a place where every corner surprises you, every visit feels like a celebration, and every moment is worth sharing. This is the scale and spirit of TGI Fridays® brought to the holidays, and you can't find this energy anywhere else."

The TGI Elf Days limited edition seasonal menu features spirited creations designed to be as shareable as they are delicious, including the TBS Christmas Tree-O (Loaded Tots, Boneless Wings, and Sliders), the interactive Melting Snowman Sundae, and festive cocktails like the Jolly Pom-a-Rita, Snowball Choco-tini and the playful Santa's Nightcap Shots & Cookies. For those on the nice list, non-alcoholic options like the Holiday Hot Cocoaand Cookie and the Cherry Cream Cola ensure everyone can join the celebration.

Guests are encouraged to share their Elf Days moments on social media using #ElfYourFridays and #TGIFridays, unlock surprises via Fridays Rewards®, and participate in the Elf Days Challenge on TikTok for a chance to win prizes and be featured on TGI Fridays'® channels.

For more information and to view the calendar of Festive Fridays events near you, visit https://tgifridays.com/fridays-for-the-holidays/.

