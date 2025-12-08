TGI Fridays™ Expands into the Republic of Maldives with New Master Franchise Agreement

Plans include restaurant openings in Malé with goals to expand across resort islands and hotel properties

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugarloaf TGIF Management, LLC., today announced it has signed a Master Franchise Agreement with Brew and Feast Holdings Pvt Ltd to bring TGI Fridays to the Republic of Maldives. The partnership will establish restaurants in Malé before exploring expansion opportunities across hotel properties on resort islands throughout the country.

The agreement marks TGI Fridays' entry into one of the world's premier tourist destinations, known for welcoming millions of international travelers annually who come to celebrate milestone moments.

"The Maldives is a perfect fit for Fridays, a brand long synonymous with celebration," said Phil Broad, President, TGI Fridays International Franchising. "This destination welcomes guests who are ready to celebrate life's special moments—whether that's touchdown day, a honeymoon or just because. Together with Brew and Feast Holdings, we'll deliver the authentic Fridays experience from day one: craveable American classics served big, bold and indulgent, with that unmistakable Fridays energy.

Our entry into the Maldives comes at a time of strong international momentum, following the opening of our first restaurant in Tashkent, Uzbekistan – our debut market in Central Asia and a significant milestone as we expand into new regions. We're also building on recent successes in Japan and Peru, alongside extended development plans for more than 100 new restaurants across Mexico and India."

Mohamed Anwar, Chairman of Brew and Feast Holdings Pvt Ltd, added: "This agreement marks an exciting new chapter for hospitality in the Maldives. Bringing TGI Fridays here feels like the perfect match of spirit and setting. We host people who come to celebrate life's biggest moments, and that's exactly what Fridays does best. With support from the TGI Fridays global team, we are committed to building a long-term presence that elevates dining, drives tourism value, and becomes a favorite destination for both locals and visitors."

The Maldives expansion is part of Fridays' broader international growth strategy, aimed at bringing more Fridays locations to high-potential markets through a franchise-first approach and flexible formats suited to local demand and travel hubs.

Brew and Feast Holdings Pvt Ltd will work closely with the TGI Fridays' global team on all aspects of development, including site selection, design, training, supply chain and marketing, with support from Fridays' global hubs in Dallas and Dubai.

For more information: www.tgifridays.com/franchise/

Follow TGI Fridays™ on Social:

About TGI Fridays®

Founded in 1965 as the world's first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays® is where the world goes to celebrate. Operating nearly 400 restaurants in close to 40 countries, Fridays brings people together through its craveable American classics, legendary drinks and that unmistakeable Fridays feeling – all brought to life by its rockstar teams. Whether it's full-service dining or bold-format convenience, Fridays franchise-first approach, operational excellence, and brand power are built to scale. Visit www.tgifridays.com for more information and join Fridays Rewards.® Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE TGI Fridays