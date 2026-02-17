TGI Fridays® Pours on the Cheese and Turns Up the Sizzle With New Fondue-It™ Lineup

$3 tableside cheese pour transforms select Fridays® favorites into memorable moments alongside new The FRRIB™ sandwich and Dubai Chocolate Espresso Martini

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TGI Fridays®, where the world goes to celebrate, is making its menu extra playful and craveworthy by turning up the sizzle and pouring on the cheese with the launch of Fondue-It™, an innovative $3 upgrade that transforms five select menu favorites into an interactive dining experience. Available starting today, Fondue-It™ continues Fridays® legendary tradition of bold, experiential dining with a modern and effortless twist.

TGI Fridays® Launches Fondue-It™ Lineup

With Fridays® Fondue-It™ experience, menu items arrive on a hot cast-iron skillet and are showered tableside with a warm, bubbly cheese pour. Guests can choose to upgrade five select menu favorites – Loaded Potato Skins, Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Bacon Cheeseburger or Big Queso Energy Burger with Poblano Queso Fondue, and the Truffle Mushroom Burger with Alfredo Fondue – to the Fondue-It™ experience for just an extra $3.

"Fondue-It™ represents everything Fridays stands for, namely unique presentation and creating moments that bring people together," said Ray Blanchette, Chief Executive Officer at TGI Fridays®. "We're crafting experiences that transform a meal into a moment. It's effortless for our guests, theatrical for our dining rooms, and designed to create the kind of memories that keep people coming back to celebrate with us."

Complementing the Fondue-It™ platform, TGI Fridays® is also introducing two exciting new menu additions:

The FRRIB™ : Developed by Donald Willyard, a Fridays'® team member, through an internal global menu innovation contest, The FRRIB™ turns one of Fridays'® most popular dishes - Fridays® Big Ribs – into a craveable, easy-to-eat sandwich! It features a half-rack of ribs slow-cooked, then grilled, pulled off the bone and stacked on a warm sub roll with melted cheddar, caramelized onions and signature Whiskey-Glaze sauce.

: Developed by Donald Willyard, a Fridays'® team member, through an internal global menu innovation contest, The FRRIB™ turns one of Fridays'® most popular dishes - Fridays® Big Ribs – into a craveable, easy-to-eat sandwich! It features a half-rack of ribs slow-cooked, then grilled, pulled off the bone and stacked on a warm sub roll with melted cheddar, caramelized onions and signature Whiskey-Glaze sauce. Dubai Chocolate Espresso Martini: The World's chocolate obsession, now in a martini. The indulgent new cocktail is Fridays'® delicious take on the viral dessert trend, featuring Absolut Vodka, Crème de Cacao, Owen's Nitro-Infused Espresso and pistachio syrup. And the best part? It's served with Dubai -style chocolate for an added treat!

For more information on Fondue-It™ and the additional new offerings, visit www.tgifridays.com.

About TGI Fridays®

Founded in 1965 as the world's first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays® is where the world goes to celebrate. Operating nearly 400 restaurants in close to 40 countries, Fridays brings people together through its craveable American classics, legendary drinks and that unmistakable Fridays feeling — all brought to life by its rockstar teams. Whether it's full-service dining or bold-format convenience, Fridays'® franchise-first approach, operational excellence, and brand power are built to scale. Visit www.tgifridays.com for more information and join Fridays Rewards®. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

