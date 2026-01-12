TGI Fridays Unveils Bold Vision to Become Global Casual Dining Leader

Iconic Brand Charts Dynamic Path to Operating 1,000+ Units and $2 Billion in Revenue by 2030; Hospitality Industry Veteran Phil Broad to Lead Global Expansion

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- January 12, 2026 -- TGI Fridays, where the world goes to celebrate, today unveiled a bold, global growth vision to make Fridays the most celebratory, craveable brand in casual dining. Through its "1-2-3 Strategic Vision," Fridays is charting a dynamic path to global sector leadership, targeting more than 1,000 units and $2 billion in annual revenue by 2030.

"TGI Fridays pioneered the casual bar and grill category and continues to introduce Americana culture to millions around the world," said Ray Blanchette, CEO of TGI Fridays. "Our focus as we accelerate our growth is to resonate with the next generation of consumers while preserving the classic Americana feel and signature experience that has made the brand beloved in more than 40 countries. Through these strategic pillars, we honor the heritage of the Fridays brand while appealing to today's guests who crave bold flavors, high-energy experiences, and reasons to celebrate every day."

The comprehensive "1-2-3 Strategic Vision" will spur Fridays next chapter, energizing the brand for the next generation, supercharging unit and channel expansion, ensuring franchise health, and fueling performance through people. The "1-2-3 Strategic Vision" is anchored by four strategic pillars:

Activating the Brand : Building on its legacy of bold innovation, Fridays will continue to create memorable experiences that cultivate deep emotional connections and more reasons to celebrate. Recent successes like TGI Elf Days, the brand's innovative holiday pop-up concept, delivered increased traffic, higher check averages, and improved online ratings for participating restaurants globally, demonstrating the power of the Fridays brand to create "wow" moments that resonate with guests worldwide.

: Building on its legacy of bold innovation, Fridays will continue to create memorable experiences that cultivate deep emotional connections and more reasons to celebrate. Recent successes like TGI Elf Days, the brand's innovative holiday pop-up concept, delivered increased traffic, higher check averages, and improved online ratings for participating restaurants globally, demonstrating the power of the Fridays brand to create "wow" moments that resonate with guests worldwide. Flexible Growth Across Markets : Beloved internationally for bringing a taste of Americana to guests around the world, Fridays is expanding through flexible formats and multi-channel growth models. The brand's growth strategy includes a diverse mix of formats, from high-volume airport locations to right-sized hotel concepts and traditional full-service restaurants, designed to meet guests where they are and optimize franchise development opportunities in key markets.

: Beloved internationally for bringing a taste of Americana to guests around the world, Fridays is expanding through flexible formats and multi-channel growth models. The brand's growth strategy includes a diverse mix of formats, from high-volume airport locations to right-sized hotel concepts and traditional full-service restaurants, designed to meet guests where they are and optimize franchise development opportunities in key markets. Strengthening the Franchise System : Fridays will strengthen franchisee profitability and consistency through enhanced support, operational excellence, and strategic partnership.

: Fridays will strengthen franchisee profitability and consistency through enhanced support, operational excellence, and strategic partnership. Fueling Performance Through People: Fridays has long been known for its strong training programs and culture of recognition. The brand will deepen that advantage by investing in leadership development, comprehensive training, and performance initiatives that empower team members and franchisees to deliver flair-fueled, high energy guest experiences.

To lead this vision, hospitality industry veteran Phil Broad has been appointed President of the global TGI Fridays brand. Broad, who originally served as Managing Director of TGI Fridays UK from 1997 to 2001, returned to Fridays in April 2025 as President of International Franchising where he has successfully expanded the brand across international markets. With conviction in the brand's bright future, Broad will now be responsible for driving growth both domestically and internationally as President.

Fridays is building on recent momentum, including signing several development agreements to open 150+ locations worldwide and the success of TGI Elf Days. The "1-2-3 Strategic Vision" will be supported by enterprise initiatives spanning menu and beverage innovation, elevated guest experiences, everyday value platforms, enhanced digital guest journeys, and atmosphere upgrades, all designed to drive sustained growth across markets.

About TGI Fridays®

Founded in 1965 as the world's first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays® is where the world goes to celebrate. Operating nearly 400 restaurants in over 40 countries, Fridays brings people together through its craveable American classics, legendary drinks and that unmistakable Fridays feeling -- all brought to life by its rockstar teams. Whether it's full-service dining or bold-format convenience, Fridays franchise-first approach, operational excellence, and brand power are built to scale. Visit www.tgifridays.com for more information and join Fridays Rewards.® Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE TGI Fridays