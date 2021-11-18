TGI Fridays® Brings Holiday Cheer with New Digital Innovations, Holiday-Themed Menu Items

In early December, guests can also look forward to a new gamification feature through Fridays popular loyalty program. Fridays is celebrating the month of December, not only because of the holidays but also because the month has five Fridays. Rewards members will have the chance to play for and win points, prizes and free food.

"At Fridays, we're always looking for ways where guests can enjoy unique and memorable moments, both in-restaurant and off-premise," said Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at TGI Fridays. "We created Top Shelf Elf because we want to continue giving our guests a fun and engaging way to interact with our brand and bring the Fridays spirit to life."

The holiday fun doesn't just stop there – Fridays is also launching all-new spirited cocktails and seasonal entrées this holiday season. For a limited time, guests can celebrate the holidays at their local Fridays and enjoy life's festive moments with delicious, crave-worthy cocktails and entrées.

Beginning today, guests can enjoy festive cocktails and premium entrées all-season-long, including:

Holiday-themed cocktails inspired by seasonal flavors:

Ultimate Claus for Celebration : SKYY Vodka, apple, Hella Aromatic Bitters, poured over green cotton candy

Merry Margarita : Jose Cuervo Silver , triple sec, cranberry

Crown Apple Cooler : Crown Apple Canadian Whisky, sour apple, pomegranate

Pumpkin Spice Latte Martini – Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Kahlua, Monin Spiced Pumpkin Purée, half and half

Pumpkin Spice Latte Martini – Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Kahlua, Monin Spiced Pumpkin Purée, half and half

Top Shelf Pairing : Half-rack double-basted pork Big Ribs and hickory-seasoned Grilled Chicken basted with Whiskey-Glaze. Served with mashed potatoes and lemon-butter broccoli.

Catch of the Season : Beer-battered Cod Fillets and crispy Fried Shrimp served with Whiskey-Glaze on the side. Served with mashed potatoes and lemon-butter broccoli.

Crispy Whiskey Combo : Half-Rack double-basted pork Big Ribs with Whiskey-Glaze and crispy Fried Shrimp served with Whiskey-Glaze on the side. Served with mashed potatoes and lemon-butter broccoli.

Speared + Seared: Grilled 6 ounce Sirloin and grilled Shrimp Skewers basted in Whiskey-Glaze. Served with mashed potatoes and lemon-butter broccoli.

"No matter your plans for the holidays this year, Fridays is giving guests a fun way to enjoy good food and drinks, both at home and in our restaurants. Fridays is a place to celebrate the good times, both big and small, with family and friends, and we know that celebrating is even more important during the holidays," Bittorf adds.

To learn more information about Fridays or find a location, visit Fridays.com.

Menu offerings available while supplies last at participating locations only. Void where prohibited by law.

About TGI Fridays

As the world's first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays is the birthplace of fun, freedom, and celebration, bringing people together to socialize and experience That "Fridays Feeling;" a sense of celebrating the fun in everyday moments, big and small. For over 50 years, Fridays has been lifting spirits around the world with more than 700 restaurants in 54 countries, serving high-quality, classic American food and iconic drinks backed by authentic and genuine service. Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and join Fridays Rewards®. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

