TGI Fridays® CEO Resigns to Join the Circus

"The art of tightrope walking has been a fueling passion of mine for years. I always wanted to run away to join the circus as a young child, but the norm was joining the corporate world, and I left those dreams behind," said former CEO Ray Blanchette. "I'm extremely proud of the work my team has accomplished during my time at TGI Fridays, but now it's time for me to move onto new heights."

"We knew that Ray had a not-so-secret appreciation for tightrope walking but once we launched Under the Big Top, it became clear as we prepared our over-the-top menu and decorations that something had changed with Ray," said Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at TGI Fridays. "We weren't expecting his departure considering he joined Fridays only three short years ago, but we wish him the best of luck on his future maneuvers."

Blanchette joined TGI Fridays as the CEO in 2018. In previous years, he was the CEO of Ruby Tuesday, which was acquired by NRD Capital, a private-equity firm. He was also the CEO of Au Bon Pain, the fast-casual chain, and the CEO of Ignite Restaurant Group, the parent company of Joe's Crab Shack and Brickhouse Tavern + Tap.

To see where Blanchette winds up next, follow him on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/ray-blanchette-93208a9/

Of course, only the most observant will notice that April 1 is also April Fools' Day. While this is just a prank, TGI Fridays respects the profession of high-wire artists and firmly believe everyone should follow their dreams.

