TGI Fridays® Chief Executive Officer Ray Blanchette to Step Down as the Company Continues Momentum and Carries the Brand to New Territories

News provided by

TGI Fridays

18 May, 2023, 17:00 ET

Rohit Manocha, Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder of TriArtisan Capital Advisors, to serve as interim executive as TGI Fridays enters a new phase of revitalization

DALLAS, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TGI Fridays announced today that Ray Blanchette has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer. Rohit Manocha, Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder of TriArtisan Capital Advisors, will be assuming Mr. Blanchette's responsibilities in the interim. The TGI Fridays executive team will report directly to Mr. Manocha.

Mr. Blanchette led TGI Fridays for the past five years managing the company through a successful turnaround that included both national and global growth as well as through the turbulent impacts around the COVID-19 pandemic. TriArtisan is the lead investor in TGI Fridays with extensive holdings in the restaurant and hospitality industry, including P.F. Chang's, Hooters, and Creating Culinary Communities (C3).

"We are deeply grateful for Mr. Blanchette's contributions over the last several years. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors, and we look forward to building on the legacy he has left to take Fridays to new heights," said Mr. Manocha. "TGI Fridays is beginning a new phase of revitalization, innovation, and value creation. We are turning our focus towards growth and creating relevance with today's consumers because we believe there is significant upside potential. Under Ray's leadership, the brand's performance has improved, and he built a strong operating culture that will carry us forward as we pursue new territories. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of all of our team members, Fridays is well positioned for success as we look toward the future."

While Mr. Manocha serves as interim, a global executive search firm, has been retained to search for a new Chief Executive Officer, with both internal and external candidates under consideration.

TGI Fridays, the world's first casual bar and grill, operates 700 restaurants in 52 countries. The company saw total sales projected at $1.6B in 2022 with same US sales growing at +8% compared to 2019 (pre-pandemic). The company announced its most significant deal in its history in September of last year, including 75 new restaurants throughout South and Southeast Asia over the next 10 years representing over $500MM in revenue.

About TGI Fridays®
As the world's first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays® is the birthplace of fun, freedom, and celebration, bringing people together to socialize and experience "That Fridays Feeling™" – a sense of celebrating the fun in everyday moments, big and small. For over 50 years, Fridays® has been lifting spirits around the world with nearly 700 restaurants in 52 countries, serving high-quality, classic American food and iconic drinks backed by authentic and genuine service. Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and join Fridays Rewards®. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. 

About TriArtisan Capital Advisors
TriArtisan Capital Advisors is an established, New York-based private equity investing firm. TriArtisan's flexible institutional capital allows it to invest in companies requiring a broad range of investment needs. In each of its investments, TriArtisan partners with high quality management teams and founders to support them in achieving returns for its institutional and management partners. For more information, please visit the firm's website at www.triartisan.com.

PR Contact
Rebecca Epps
Head of Corporate Media
t: 212-994-7570 | m: 925-451-3126
[email protected]

RF|Binder Partners
950 3rd Avenue
New York, NY 10022
www.rfbinder.com

SOURCE TGI Fridays

Also from this source

TGI Fridays® Serves Up a Bigger, Better, and Easier to Use Rewards Program

TGI Fridays Is Going Bigger Than Ever Before with the All-New Big AF Burgers Lineup

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.