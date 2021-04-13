TGI Fridays® Enhances Indoor Dining Safety with Newly Installed Air Purifying Systems

DALLAS, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TGI Fridays ® , the iconic restaurant brand known as the authority on bringing good food and good times, has become one of the first restaurant-and-bar brands to implement a long-term solution for the enhanced health and safety of its guests and employees with state-of-the-art air treatment systems. To date, Fridays has rolled out the system in their company-owned restaurants, which is more than half of their 300+ domestic restaurants. The brand plans to install state-of-the-art air treatment systems nationwide.

As part of Fridays Clean Guarantee program, TGI Fridays searched out the best providers in the industry for air-quality systems that are exceptional at removing and reducing germs, as well as other airborne contaminants from indoor environments. TGI Fridays selected the patented REME HALO with PHI-Cell® product from RGF® Environmental Group of Palm Beach, FL. The proprietary system has been proven in independent third-party studies to reduce the amount of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, by greater than 99.9% in the air and by 99.5% on surfaces.

"At TGI Fridays, it is critical for us to protect not only our customers but also our hard-working employees. Our Clean Guarantee is more than a guarantee; it's a part of our culture. From our employees, who are on premise for eight hours, to our guests, who join us for a memorable, celebratory experience, it's our top priority to provide clean air for a safe experience for all," said Ray Blanchette, CEO for Fridays. "Rolling out new air treatment systems is a true testament to our commitment to delivering a safe and sanitary experience at Fridays. I'm incredibly proud of our staff for taking the necessary measures to ensure employee and customer safety within our restaurants."

The Fridays Clean Guarantee program has implemented essential in-restaurant measures, such as social distancing and limited seating capacity, protective gear for employees, and contactless menus and payment options for guests. For those who prefer to take their Fridays to go, the restaurants enhanced their digital experience with online ordering and by curbside pickup featuring safely prepared and sealed bags.

Select TGI Fridays locations are also offering expanded evening hours for contactless pickup. Customers may conveniently place their orders online and pick up for when they're having those late-night cravings. Check your local Fridays for details.

For more information about the safety precautions at TGI Fridays and its Clean Guarantee program, visit www.tgifridays.com/fridays-clean-guarantee.

