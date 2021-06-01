TGI Fridays is Serving Up a Rainbow of Pride with Festive Six-Layered Dessert

"For more than 50 years, TGI Fridays has celebrated people of all stripes, whether Team Members or Guests, we are committed to creating an environment where people can feel free to come together, socialize, and be themselves. We are thrilled to partner with GLSEN to make sure we are also doing our part in creating good times and more smiles for LGBTQ+ youth," said Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at TGI Fridays. "Through this partnership, we are honored to drive further visibility to GLSEN's vital work and commitment to creating the safe and inclusive learning environments LGBTQ+ students deserve."

"We are extremely grateful to TGI Fridays for this unique partnership - a partnership that extends beyond their generous financial support and helps fund and brings to broader, diverse audiences our mission and work ensuring LGBTQ+ youth are treated with respect in safe and affirming school environments," said Melanie Willingham-Jaggers, Executive Director at GLSEN. "This support helps amplify the important message of promoting acceptance and inspiring change and will help drive change in school communities from coast to coast."

At participating Fridays' locations, purchases of Rainbow Cake will be a sweet way to pay it forward and celebrate the unity of the LGBTQ+ community during Pride month. With six layers of rainbow-colored vanilla cake, the decadent dessert is piled high with vanilla icing and sprinkles and served with vanilla icing. Dessert lovers can indulge by the slice or enjoy the entire cake at home with friends and family.*

The Rainbow Cake is available at participating locations or through Fridays' new online ordering at Fridays.com. Guests can also call ahead and enjoy a completely contactless experience through curbside pickup. To learn more information about what TGI Fridays is doing to celebrate those who identify as LGBTQ+ for Pride month, visit www.fridays.com and follow @tgifridays on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

*Donation up to $25,000. Donation ends 6/30/2021. Rainbow Cake offerings available while supplies last at participating locations only. Price varies by location.

About TGI Fridays

In 1965, TGI Fridays opened its first location in New York City. More than 50 years later, Fridays comprises more than 719 restaurants in 54 countries offering high-quality, authentic American food and legendary drinks backed by genuine service. Bringing people together to socialize and celebrate the spirit of "Friday" is core to our promise that "In Here, It's Always Friday®." Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and download our mobile app. Join Fridays Rewards SM and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About GLSEN

GLSEN works to create safe and inclusive learning environments for all. GLSEN envisions a world in which every child learns to respect and accept all people, regardless of race, sexual orientation, disability, gender identity, and/or gender expression. Each year, GLSEN programs and resources reach millions of students and educators in K-12 schools, via action at the national, state, and local level. Since 1990, GLSEN has improved conditions for LGBTQ+ students across the United States, helped launch an international movement to address LGBTQ+ issues in education and is committed to the advancement of our mission and the greater good to equity and justice, specifically racial, gender and disability justice in K-12 education.

SOURCE TGI Fridays

Related Links

http://www.fridays.com

