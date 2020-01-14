TGI Fridays™ Kicks Off 2020 with Dinners for Two Starting at $20

"We are excited to invite guests to come together over Fridays Feast," said Cindy Syracuse , TGI Fridays vice president of marketing. " Fridays knows a delicious meal at a great price offers a valuable opportunity for everyone to dine together more often. And, when we dine together, we relax, talk, and share. Along with a great meal, we create a community, which is what Fridays is all about."

The Fridays Feast is simple. Guests choose from a wide menu of selections to build their own three-course meal consisting of two personal-sized appetizers, two entres and two desserts.

All Fridays Feasts Include Guests' Choice of Personalized Appetizers (2 per order)

Mozzarella Sticks

Warm Pretzel with Dipping Sauce

Loaded Cheese Fries

Pan-Seared Pot Stickers

$20 Fridays Feast Entrées

BBQ Chicken Salad

Fridays Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger Substitute a Beyond Meat burger for just $2 more

more Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Pasta

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$25 Fridays Feast Entrées

Dragon-Glazed Salmon

Half-Rack of Fridays Big Ribs featuring Apple Butter BBQ Sauce

Big Ribs featuring Apple Butter BBQ Sauce Six-oz Center-Cut Sirloin & Shrimp

Choose from fried or coconut shrimp

Fridays Signature Whiskey-Glazed Chicken & Shrimp

Signature Whiskey-Glazed Chicken & Shrimp Choose from fried or coconut shrimp

Fridays Signature Whiskey-Glazed Burger

Signature Whiskey-Glazed Burger Substitute a Beyond Meat Burger for just $2 more

$29 Fridays Feast Entrées

Full-Rack of Fridays Big Ribs featuring Apple Butter BBQ Sauce

Big Ribs featuring Apple Butter BBQ Sauce Sizzling Chicken & Shrimp

Sizzling Fridays Signature Whiskey-Glazed Flat Iron Steak

All Fridays Feasts Also Include 2 Personal-Sized Chocolate Bundt Cake Desserts

"Fridays Feast unites everyone with 'can't-miss' values and variety to suit everyone's tastes," added Syracuse. "They're even more enjoyable when paired with one of our featured beverages of the month, like Bud Platinum Beer, our Holiday Blues cocktail or an Aviation Gin French 75 as a toast to making 2020 a year worth celebrating."

Price and participation may vary by location. Void where prohibited by law. Not available for delivery orders. No substitutions on side items, entrees or desserts. Please Celebrate Responsibly.

About TGI Fridays

In 1965, TGI Fridays opened its first location in New York City. More than 50 years later, Fridays comprises more than 800 restaurants in 60 countries, offering high-quality, authentic American food and legendary drinks backed by genuine service. Bringing people together to socialize and celebrate the spirit of "Friday" is core to our promise that "In Here, It's Always Friday®." Visit www.fridays.com for more information and download our mobile app. Join Fridays Rewards SM and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

