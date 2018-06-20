TGI Fridays™ Launches America's Longest Happy Hour With New Fridays Five Bar Menu

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8351251-tgi-fridays-five-americas-longest-happy-hour/

Cocktails Beer Wine - NEW Shimmering Diva

- NEW Frozen Blue Hawaiian

- NEW Fridays Long Island Tea

- NEW Fridays 'Rita - 23oz Light Drafts

- 16oz Leinenkugel Summer

Shandy

- 16oz Local Draft - 6oz Cupcake Rosé

- 6oz Canyon Road Cabernet

Sauvignon





Appetizers



- Boneless Wings (2 flavors)

- Cheeseburger Sliders

- Giant Onion Rings - Warm Pretzels

- Chicken Quesadillas



The launch of Fridays Five Menu is part of Fridays ongoing evolution strategy enhancing its menu as a whole, introducing in June new freshly-crafted pasta dishes and shareable appetizers, plus a completely redesigned menu which still includes the Fridays favorites America has come to love.

"Bars and restaurants can make Happy Hour confusing with inconsistent specials, and we don't think it should be one or two hours only. As the inventors of Happy Hour, we wanted to make Happy Hour just that – fun, simple, and on your terms," said Stephanie Perdue, Fridays Chief Marketing Officer. "We have created a bar menu with great bar pairings, and as seasons change, so will we so Guests can count on Happy Hour anytime."

In addition to the new Fridays Five menu, Guests can enjoy new summer cocktails – the Sangria 'Rita and Barbados Tropical Punch Shareables, as well the Flaming Frozen Lava Flow and the Flaming Mai Tai. These drinks are literally on fire.

Participation may vary, so Guests are encouraged to check their local Fridays for availability.

About TGI Fridays

In 1965, TGI Fridays opened its first location in New York City. More than 50 years later, Fridays comprises more than 880 restaurants in 60 countries offering high-quality, authentic American food and legendary drinks backed by genuine service. Bringing people together to socialize and celebrate the spirit of "Friday" is core to our promise that "In Here, It's Always Friday®." Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and download our mobile app. Join Fridays RewardsSM and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

