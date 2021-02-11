TGI Fridays® Launches Valentine's Weekend Specials and Lent Favorites

Select TGI Fridays restaurants will also be offering ½ priced bottles of wine during the Valentine's weekend, with multiple choices for both red and white wine varietals.

TGI Fridays "Most Loved" Menu is Available Friday, February 12th through Sunday, February 14th and may be ordered for in-restaurant dining or for Pick-Up and Delivery Orders (exclusions apply).

Appetizer Choices

Mozzarella Sticks

Traditional Bone-In Wings with guest's choice of wing sauce

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Featured Entrées

Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Pasta with warm garlic breadstick

Dragon-Glazed Salmon with lemon-butter broccoli and jasmine rice

Whiskey-Glazed Burger with seasoned fries

Sizzling Chicken & Cheese with mashed potatoes

Sizzling Chicken & Shrimp with mashed potatoes

Sizzling Whiskey Flat Iron Steak with mashed potatoes

Whiskey-Glazed Big Ribs with seasoned fries and coleslaw

Whiskey-Glazed Chicken with mashed potatoes and lemon-butter broccoli

Sweet Endings

LIMITED TIME ONLY – Luv U Berry Much Butter Cake with vanilla ice cream and strawberries

Butter Cake with vanilla ice cream and strawberries Brownie Obsession® with caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream, and pecans

Carlo's Bakery Rainbow Cake with vanilla ice cream and sprinkles

LENT FRIDAYS

Guests looking for a tasty treat during Lent, which begins February 17 through April 3, can enjoy Fish & Chips. Dragon-Glazed Salmon, Fried Shrimp, Simply Grilled Salmon, and Caesar Salad with Salmon.

"At Fridays we are proud to welcome People of All Stripes, and our Fish Fridays menu provides variety throughout the entire Lenten season," Bittorf added.

For complete information about these and other menu items, including TO GO and Curbside pickup, visit www.Fridays.com.

About TGI Fridays

In 1965, TGI Fridays opened its first location in New York City. More than 50 years later, Fridays comprises more than 850 restaurants in 55 countries offering high-quality, authentic American food and legendary drinks backed by genuine service. Bringing people together to socialize and celebrate the spirit of "Friday" is core to our promise that "In Here, It's Always Friday®." Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and download our mobile app. Join Fridays Rewards® and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

DISCLAIMER: ½ Priced Bottle of Wine offer is valid in restaurant only where permissible by law 2/12/21 through 2/14/21. Select items only. One offer per person. Tax and gratuity not included. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer, coupon, promotion, or discount. Void where prohibited by law. Please drink responsibly.

